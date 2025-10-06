BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - If your family relies on food stamps in Louisiana, could you be at risk of losing that government assistance during the government shutdown?

The short answer is "yes," but you're good for a little while.

How the Shutdown Affects SNAP and WIC Funding

Federal funding for programs like SNAP and WIC was put on hold during the recent shutdown. These crucial programs are now relying on reserve funding until the government passes a new spending plan.

Get our free mobile app

How Many in Louisiana Rely on Food Assistance

That will be devastating to the near 850,000 people in Louisiana that receive SNAP benefits (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). Across the country, there are roughly 42 million people that depend on SNAP to cover their groceries.

When SNAP and WIC Benefits Could Be Delayed

October's benefits were already sent out before the government shutdown, but by November 1, it is unclear whether funds will be available.

While there is reserve funding that should allow SNAP to operate for a while, there is only a "limited number" of employees that are exempt from furlough to keep things running. Because of that, November benefits processing could be delayed, even if the program remains funded.

READ MORE: Can Louisiana Businesses Legally Refuse Cash as Payment?

Additionally, WIC funds are also limited. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is impacted just like SNAP. An advocacy group says WIC funds could run out if the shutdown lasts more than a week or two.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

What to Do if You’re a SNAP or WIC Recipient

Recipients of either of these governmental assistance programs should pay attention to news from Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services (DC) regarding the federal shutdown and its impact on benefits.

Louisiana DCFS Contact Information

For questions regarding your benefits, you can call the Louisiana SNAP office at (888) 524-3578. They are available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.