Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours

Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.

In Louisiana, we are slightly above the national average for SNAP benefit usage. Nationwide 13% of residents use the benefits and almost three-quarters of those who receive the stipend of families with children. In many cases, without SNAP these families could not afford to provide food to live without the extra income.

As of October 1st, SNAP benefits will be increasing. In 2019 Louisiana families received about $135 per month per household member. That figure reflects pre-pandemic usage. In 2021 those benefits were increased to $222 per month for each eligible family member.

Now with the latest change in the SNAP benefits program, most residents will see that number jump to about $281, that figure is based on a household size of just one eligible family member.

The changes and increases to the SNAP benefits are being made to allow for cost of living adjustments due to inflation. Here's how the benefits breakdown according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Familly Services.

1 $204 $250 $281 2 $374 $459 $516 3 $535 $658 $740 4 $680 $835 $939 5 $807 $992 $1,116 6 $969 $1,190 $1,339 7 $1,071 $1,316 $1,480 8 $1,224 $1,504 $1,691 Each additional person + $153 + $188 +$211

The minimum monthly allotment has increased to $23.

These changes will primarily impact those with no income who receive the maximum benefit amount.

Those who are currently enrolled in the program will need to do nothing in order to get the extra benefits. It should come directly to your account or be credited to your SNAP Benefits card automatically. If you do not see the adjustment in your benefits, contact your local Department of Children and Family Services Office to address your concerns.