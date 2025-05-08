A terrible situation unfolded that just kept getting more grueling for Shreveport Police and Children and Family Services investigators as they were called in after a toddler was found running around naked on a street in a storm, according to KSLA.

In heartbreaking detail, officials explain what they found, or really the lack of what they saw, in needed necessities at this child's home.

The little boy was able to lead them to his home.

Where Was The Child Found?

On Tuesday afternoon, parts of Louisiana were experiencing a typical afternoon downpour, and while this was happening, a 3-year-old boy was out in the showers.

A Shreveport bus driver was on their route at around 5:30 Tuesday evening when she saw a naked child running down the roadway.

The school bus driver stopped, helped the child into the bus, and called authorities.

What Happened When Officials Visited The Home?

The little boy's home had an unbelievable living situation. What was found in it and the lack of other things that should have been there is like the plot of a terrible movie.

According to officials, they found multiple major issues in the child's "home":

There was no running water in the home.

Feces and urine had backed up into the living space due to no running water for plumbing.

The place was littered with trash.

Dishes had been stacked up everywhere in the kitchen.

There was no refrigerator in the home.

No food could be found in the home.

The door had no door handle.

What Else Was Learned About This Situation?

According to Shreveport Police Officer Chris Bordelon, they immediately called in the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services about the deplorable living conditions.

The 3-year-old boy was not the only child living with his mother, Kaneesha Williams. She also had three other children living in squalor.

The home had no furniture other than one mattress surrounded by clothing.

Police called the home "deplorable".

Williams was arrested on four counts of criminal neglect of a family.

