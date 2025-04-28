(KPEL News) - A Lafayette man has been indicted by a grand jury for First Degree Murder, First Degree Rape and Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles in connection with the death of a one-year-old child according to KLFY.

Get our free mobile app

When Did This Case Begin?

Back in 2022, Dillon Cormier and the child's mother were arrested in connection with the toddler's death, according to a KPEL report.

The toddler's mother, Deziree Suttoon, and Cormier originally had been charged with Second-Degree Murder and Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Police Lights Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson, ffH_GkINfyY, via Unsplash (1) loading...

What Information Was Known About The Death?

While information released to the public has been limited, what we do know is that deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office were called out to the 100 block of Willie Mae Lane, where they discovered a one-year-old child who was unresponsive.

The child was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The child did have water in his lungs at the time of his death. Cormier stated that he had placed the child in a bathtub.

Cormier and Suttoon were arrested on Second-Degree Murder and Cruelty to a Juvenile charges.

When the two were arrested in 2022, Cormier was 29 years old and Deziree Suttoon was 23 years old.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA JURY GIVES MULTIPLE SENTENCES TO CHILD SEX OFFENDER

What Information Was Learned About The Child Following An Autopsy?

The Acadian Advocate obtained a copy of the child's autopsy report that revealed the terrible trauma the toddler had been through.

The following are things noted by the autopsy report:

The child had a significant scald injury covering half of his front torso.

The child was found to have water in his lungs.

The toddler had four broken ribs that were in various stages of healing.

The boy had contusions on his head.

The child had anal lacerations.

The boy had many bruises and wounds across his limbs and injuries to his mouth.

The murder and rape charges make Cormier eligible for a death sentence.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.