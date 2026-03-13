(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Two pedestrians were injured in downtown Lafayette on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after they were hit by a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy unit.

News 15 reports that the two pedestrians were struck at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Vermilion Street in downtown Lafayette.

According to the report, both pedestrians were in a crosswalk when they were struck, and as a result, they were both transported to a local hospital.

The Lafayette news station reports that they were hospitalized with injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

Lafayette Police responded to the accident in downtown Lafayette, and initial reports indicate that the deputy struck two pedestrians while attempting to turn at a red light. It is believed that the pedestrians had the right-of-way when they were crossing the street.

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