A developing investigation in St. Martin Parish has taken another turn following the arrest of a second suspect connected to a former elementary school teacher already facing serious charges.

According to authorities, 37-year-old Cortney Burleigh of Breaux Bridge was arrested on April 16 as part of the ongoing case involving former Teche Elementary teacher Marisa Noel. Burleigh faces multiple felony charges, including cruelty to juveniles, indecent behavior with juveniles as an accessory after the fact, and obstruction of justice.

Officials say the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation has been assisting the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, with Homeland Security Investigations also involved.

Case Against Former Teacher Continues To Grow

The investigation into Noel began earlier this year after a complaint in January 2026. Since then, authorities say additional victims have been identified, leading to expanded charges.

Noel is now facing multiple counts, including first-degree rape, unlawful communications, child abuse material charges, and numerous counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

She was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center earlier this month, and the case remains active.

Community Reaction And School Impact

The latest developments have sent shockwaves through St. Martin Parish, particularly after a message was sent to parents informing them that a kindergarten teacher had been removed from duties due to a legal matter.

School officials emphasized that student safety remains their top priority, but the situation has left many families unsettled.

Beyond the classroom, the case has sparked widespread discussion across Acadiana. Many residents are reacting not only to the arrests themselves, but also to the alleged connections between the individuals involved and their reported relationships with the victim.

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Social Media And Public Conversation Grow

The case has also gained traction online, with true crime accounts and local social media users closely following updates and attempting to piece together details from official reports and community insight.

While much of that conversation remains speculative, recent developments have only confirmed allegations that surfaced after Noel's initial arrest.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill confirmed that the investigation is continuing, noting that authorities are committed to pursuing justice in cases involving crimes against children.

Officials have not ruled out the possibility of additional charges or arrests as the case develops.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward as the multi-agency investigation continues.