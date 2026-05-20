LAFAYETTE, La. — Running a restaurant in Acadiana is not for the faint of heart. The region has one of the most food-obsessed communities in the country, which means the competition is fierce and the margin for error is thin. In 2025, 32 Lafayette-area restaurants closed their doors, the highest count since 2022. The pace has not let up in 2026.

Several Acadiana restaurants have already closed this year, from a nine-year Freetown staple that went out on its own terms to a plate lunch hotspot locked shut by court order over unpaid sales tax. New names are already filling those spaces. Off The Hook now occupies the Viva La Waffle building. Bistrology opened in the former Chili’s on Ambassador Caffery. Santa Picanha is downtown in the old Scratch Farm Kitchen space.

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Restaurants That Have Closed in Acadiana in 2026

Half Shell Oyster House — Ambassador Town Center, Lafayette

Half Shell Oyster House has permanently closed its Lafayette location at 109 Camp Road, Suite 114, tucked into Ambassador Town Center near Costco off the Ambassador Caffery and Kaliste Saloom corridor. The closure was confirmed through the restaurant’s official website and conversations in local foodie groups online. As of publication, no statement has been released by ownership and phone contact with the restaurant was unsuccessful.

The location sat in a high-traffic commercial area, but several locals noted in online comments that the restaurant suffered from low visibility despite the surrounding foot traffic. Many said they simply forgot it was there, even if they enjoyed the food when they went. No information on a replacement tenant has been announced.

Acadian Superette — Freetown, Lafayette

Acadian Superette, the smoked meats and plate lunch spot at 600 Lamar Street in the Freetown neighborhood, served its last customers on April 30, 2026, and a lot of people felt it. Owner Robert Autin, a general surgeon who bought the business in 2017, announced the closure on Facebook without giving a specific reason, but the note he left was the kind that makes you appreciate what the place meant to the neighborhood.

“It’s time for me to allow another person to fill this space with their own fresh contributions to this amazing gem in Freetown,” Autin wrote.

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Autin had owned and operated the superette for nine years. Autin credited head chef Don Green, who ran the kitchen for five of those years, as “an incredibly rare combination of talent and hard work.” The building itself has roots stretching back decades, when the Petro family built the original grocery store on that corner in the Freetown neighborhood.

The KLFY report on the closure noted Autin said he was prioritizing family and other opportunities. He expressed hope that whoever takes over the space would share his vision for the corner and the neighborhood.

Super Chix Chicken & Custard — Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette

Super Chix opened in fall 2024 in the Camellia Oaks development near River Ranch with real momentum behind it. The chain had roughly 50 locations nationwide, the Lafayette spot was co-owned by Billy Jacob, a local name with deep roots in the restaurant industry, and there were plans on the books for as many as six Louisiana locations. Eighteen months later, it was gone.

Super Chix closed its Lafayette location at 2011 Kaliste Saloom Road in April 2026, ending what had been the chain’s only presence in Louisiana. The closure also appears to have ended any near-term plans for additional state locations. A note left on the door thanked customers and said the team was “incredibly grateful for your support, smiles, and shared moments.”

Jacob’s family ties to the local dining scene run deep. His parents, Olite and Lawrence Jacob, owned the well-known Jacob’s Restaurants at the Four Corners area of Lafayette. He also operates the local Five Guys franchise.

Broussard’s Boiling Pot — Heritage Parkway, Broussard

After three years in business at 158 Heritage Parkway, Broussard’s Boiling Pot announced its closure earlier this spring. The menu featured boiled seafood, oysters, po-boys, salads, and live crawfish in season.

The owner’s Facebook post kept it simple and gracious: “I personally would like to thank all of our customers, vendors and employees for becoming a part of my family.”

Noah’s Café — Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette

Noah’s Café, the plate lunch spot at 2310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, did not close quietly. The restaurant was shut down by court order over unpaid Lafayette Parish sales tax. The notice posted on the door by local officials read in part:

BUSINESS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE — PURSUANT TO LA RS 47:337:33 FOR NON-PAYMENT OF LAFAYETTE PARISH SALES TAX — By Order of the 15th Judicial District Court — This Business is Prohibited From Further Operation

Noah’s had built a loyal following over the years. As of mid-May 2026, the restaurant’s future remains uncertain. Lafayette Parish sales taxes are collected primarily through the Lafayette Parish School System Sales Tax Division, which can seek court intervention when businesses fall behind.

Chick-fil-A — Acadiana Mall Food Court, Lafayette

The Acadiana Mall Chick-fil-A confirmed it would not be renewing its lease after decades of serving the food court. The location closed in January 2026. Three other Lafayette-area Chick-fil-A locations remain open: Johnston Street and Ridge Road, Kaliste Saloom, and Louisiana Avenue.

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The Acadiana Mall has been losing tenants steadily for several years. The food court closure is the latest in a series of exits from the property.

Chili’s — West Pinhook Road, Lafayette

The Chili’s at 1734 W. Pinhook Road permanently closed, ending a long run at that location. Two Lafayette Chili’s remain open: one at 3220 NE Evangeline Thruway and one at 4301 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Other Acadiana locations in New Iberia, Crowley, and Abbeville were not affected.

The Pinhook space has since been eyed by Sombreros Mexican Restaurant, a Louisiana-based Tex-Mex chain, according to Developing Lafayette.

Notable Acadiana Restaurant Closures From 2025

Before the 2026 closures, 2025 left its own mark on the Acadiana dining scene. The Advocate tracked 32 closures for the year.

SoLou — The elevated Louisiana cuisine concept from Baton Rouge’s Sclafani family opened in the former Grub Burger Bar space on Kaliste Saloom in summer 2024 with considerable buzz. It closed abruptly in September 2025, with a note on the door and no advance notice to employees.

Viva La Waffle — The local waffle spot at 101 Liberty Avenue ran four years before co-owner Tim Metcalf told The Advocate, “It’s just not working out here.” Off The Hook, the Thibodaux-founded Cajun seafood brand, has since moved into that same building.

Callihan’s on Pinhook — The soul food restaurant that brought Baker’s Callihan’s brand to Lafayette closed as part of the 2025 wave. The concept had opened the Pinhook location in 2021.

All KFC locations in Acadiana — The closures were abrupt and unexplained publicly, and they covered multiple Acadiana parishes simultaneously.

The French Press — Downtown location — Owner and chef Justin Girouard announced in January 2025 that the downtown location, a 15-year Lafayette fixture inside the old Tribune Printing Plant building, would close so the restaurant could consolidate operations under one roof at the Ambassador Caffery location. The Ambassador Caffery French Press remains open.

Stores Coming in 2026

It's not all closures, though. We have been keeping an eye on what's coming to our area, too.

And if you're looking for something established but off the beaten path...