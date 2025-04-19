LAFAYETTE (KPEL) - Lafayette and its surrounding areas, from Youngsville to Baton Rouge, have all seen an increase in businesses closing.

Get our free mobile app

Whether that be national chains like Big Lots and Walgreens or small locally owned businesses having to downsize like Twins Burgers and Sweets, business owners across Acadiana have been feeling the burn for a while now.

Now, a popular Chick-fil-A location in Lafayette is preparing to close its doors permanently, and for many locals, the news is hitting hard.

Read More: Popular Discount Chain Closing Lafayette Store

Read More: Lafayette Burger and Sweets Staple Closes One Location

Read More: Two More Lafayette Businesses Closing Soon

Lafayette Chick-fil-a Locations

The Lafayette area used to back up Ambassador Caffery Pkwy to wait in line at Chick-fil-a now we have several locations with double drive-thrus that get people in and out in just a few minutes.

Lafayette still has several Chick-fil-A locations for fans to visit even after the closure. These include the Johnston Street & Ridge Road location at 5300 Johnston St, the Kaliste Saloom location at 101 Meadow Farm Rd, and the I-10 at Louisiana Avenue spot at 3205 Louisiana Ave.

There’s also a Chick-fil-A on the UL Lafayette campus at 600 McKinley St, though it's currently marked as temporarily closed.

Longtime Chick-fil-A Location in Lafayette Announces Sudden Closure

This closing is the latest in a string of big-name exits from Lafayette’s Acadiana Mall, and the Chick-fil-A location in the food court will be closing its doors soon.

A spokesperson for the Acadiana Mall Chick-fil-a location confirmed they will be closing at the end of this year.

Read More: 2 Walgreens Locations in Louisiana Set to Close

Read More: Two More South Louisiana Businesses Closing

In January of 2026, they won't be resigning their lease after decades of serving Acadiana Mall shoppers from the food court.

For now, you will still get your spicy chicken sandwich fix in the Acadiana Mall, but not for much longer.