Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast in Houston Every Tuesday

Brandon Bell, Getty Images

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPEL-FM) - Do you live in the Houston area? Do you love Chick-fil-A?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, then you are in luck today and for the next few Tuesdays.

Free Breakfast Offer in Houston

Chick-fil-A is offering Houston customers free breakfast for the next three Tuesdays.

What Items Are Available Each Week

Participating Chick-fil-A locations in Houston will offer the following entrees from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. while supplies last:

  • August 26 - Sausage Biscuit
  • September 2 - Spicy Chicken Biscuit
  • September 9 - Chicken Biscuit

Elijah Nouvelage, Getty Images
How to Claim Your Free Breakfast

Getting this deal is simple and easy. There is no purchase necessary to score the offer, but there is a limit of one item per person.

Offer Details and Restrictions

Chick-fil-A says the free entrée item will be placed in the bag automatically, and customers should not add the item to their order.

This offer is not valid with any other offer. Enjoy!

