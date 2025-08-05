Houston, Texas - Grocery store chain Kroger has announced they will be closing two Houston, Texas locations by the end of September.

Here's what we know about why the closures are happening and when.

Kroger Closing Two Houston, Texas Stores

Kroger grocery store was founded in 1883 in Cincinnati, Ohio by Bernard H. Kroger.

Today, The Kroger Company operates around 2,700–2,800 stores in 35 states, making it the largest supermarket chain by revenue in the U.S. and the fifth-largest general retailer overall.

According to wikipedia.com, Kroger stores serve approximately 11 million customers daily, with around 414,000 to 420,000 employees.

Currently, the Kroger website lists 207 grocery stores in Texas across 84 cities.

It looks like that total number of Kroger stores in Texas is about to drop to 205.

Why Is Kroger Closing Houston, Texas Stores?

Corporate Affairs Manager Shayna Barrett told KHOU 11 "These closures are part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business."

In June of this year it was reported that Kroger would be closing a total of 60 stores across the U.S. by mid-2026.

What Houston, Texas Kroger Locations Are Closing?

According to KHOU 11, the 2 Houston Kroger location closing are:

9325 Katy Freeway, Hedwig Village

2300 North Gessner, Spring Branch

Both locations will close their doors for good on September 30, 2025.

