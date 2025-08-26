Texas is Searching for 1982 Penny Selling for Over $15,000

Texas (KPEL-FM) - Have you checked your piggy bank or spare change lately?

You might be holding onto a small fortune without even knowing it.

A rare 1982 penny is currently making headlines because the right version of this coin could sell for between $15,000 and $19,000.

For coin collectors and everyday people alike, this discovery has sparked a nationwide treasure hunt through pocket change, couch cushions, and old jars of coins.

1982 Penny Worth $15,000 TSM Employee Photo loading...

Why People Love Coin Collecting

Coin collecting isn’t just about profit.

For many, it’s about holding a piece of history.

Some collectors love ancient coins, others chase designs of famous people, animals, or landmarks, and many are in it for the thrill of finding rare errors like the 1982 penny.

The best part? You don’t need a big budget to get started.

Just start checking your loose change for old coins and unusual designs.

Over time, you might invest in simple tools like a magnifying glass, maybe some gloves to keep coins clean, and a coin album to organize your finds.

Pile Of Pennies Unsplash Via Acton Crawford loading...

Why this 1982 Penny Is So Valuable

In 1982, the U.S. Mint made a major change to the penny.

Before that year, pennies were made mostly of copper. Due to rising copper prices, the Mint switched to a cheaper zinc-based penny coated in copper.

During this transition, multiple versions of the 1982 penny were produced, and that’s where some of the value lies.

Some rare 1982 pennies feature a small date style and were struck in 100% copper instead of zinc.

That unusual combination is what collectors are willing to pay thousands of dollars for.

4 Things to Check on Your 1982 Penny

Here are the 4 things to look for to see if you have the right 1982 penny, and you could have a penny worth thousands of dollars.

1. The Date The Penny Was Produced - The very first thing to look for when it comes to this penny is the date. It must have been minted in 1982, absolutely no exceptions.

If your penny has 1983 stamped on it, you can move forward.

2. 1982 Penny Mint Mark - Located directly below the year 1982 you want to see the letter "D".

A jar of pennies surrounded by pennies. Credit: John_Brueske/Getty Images loading...

This mint mark means the penny was minted in Denver, Colorado.

3. 1982 Penny Weight - This is also another important thing to get exactly right.

The penny must weigh roughly 3.1 grams.

According to a few different sources, it can weigh in at 3.08 grams, 3.10 grams, and even as low as 2.98 grams, but it must be in this ballpark.

You'll want to make sure you weigh your penny on a really sensitive scale like a jeweler's scale to get the most accurate weight possible.

4.1982 Small Date Penny - OK, if you've checked the boxes of the first 3 indicators, it all comes down to this last one.

You'll want a magnifying glass or a phone that can take really detailed pictures for this, as well as another penny for comparison.

What you're looking for is what's called a "Small Date" as opposed to a "Large Date" penny.

What you're looking for are noticeably smaller letters and numbers on this penny compared to a standard penny.

If you think your penny has all 4 of these identifiers, take it to a local coin shop to see if they can help you positively identify it.

Read more at jmbullion.com.