Whether it’s a rugged truck, a flashy sports car, or a practical hybrid, the kind of vehicle we drive reflects our personality.

Because of this, many times we love to customize our vehicles to become an even bigger refection of who we are.

One simple thing we do in our vehicle is to hang things from out rearview mirrors. Things like dice, pictures, graduation tassels, and obviously air fresheners.

However, the next time you decide to hang an air freshener tree from your rearview mirror, you might want to think twice because you could be breaking the law in Texas...kind of.

Texas Obstruction Law While Driving

This one is a bit tricky, so follow me on this...

Technically, there is no Texas State law that specifically states that it's illegal to hang items like air fresheners, tassels, or other items from your rearview mirror.

But...

There is something on the books called Texas Transportation Code § 547.613.

This transportation code prohibits drivers from traveling with anything that obstructs the view through the windshield or windows.

See how this one can get a little tricky?

"If local law enforcement spots a driver with items that could obstruct their view, the officer may question the driver about the location of the object.

If a law enforcement officer perceives your hanging item as blocking your view, they can pull you over and issue a citation, even if the item isn't inherently illegal."

Even if it's a seemingly harmless item like a graduation tassel, Texas law enforcement can indeed pull you over if they feel it could be obstructing your view of the road.

The offense is usually cited as a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $200 ticket and possible court fees.

Is hanging an air freshener outright illegal in Texas?

Technically, no.

Can you be pulled over for it?

Yes, if law enforcement deems it to be obstructing your view.

If you hang an air freshener or similar item from your mirror, make sure it doesn’t block your view of the road.

Better yet, consider using alternatives like vent clips or placing items elsewhere in the car to avoid any risk of being stopped.

