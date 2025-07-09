(KPEL-FM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently urging Texans to keep an eye out for, and to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of 10 fugitives wanted in the State of Texas.

The fugitives on the "Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" list are all wanted for serious charges including murder, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping for ransom, aggravated robbery, and more.

All fugitives are considered to be armed and dangerous and cash rewards are being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Young man in handcuffs

How To Report Information On Wanted Fugitives In Texas

First, the Texas Department of Public Safety strongly urges the public to never attempt to apprehend any of these Texas fugitives.

Again, they are all considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information that you feel could lead to an arrest, call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a web tip through the "Texas 10 Most Wanted" website or Facebook page, or you can submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App.

From dps.texas.gov -

"All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law and you could earn up to the CASH REWARD amount listed for each fugitive."

Rawf8

Most Wanted Fugitives In Texas

Below are 6 of the 10 most wanted fugitives in the State of Texas listed by the reward amounts. You can see the full list over at dps.texas.gov.

1. Miguel Angel Gomez - Up to a $7,500 reward.

Texas Fugitive Miguel Angel Gomez

Wanted for murder, parole violation (original offense: sexual assault of a child).

Also goes by the names Tomas Garza, Jorge Alberto Gomez, Miguell Angel Gomez, Mike Gomez.

Gomez was last known to be in the Houston, Texas area.

2. Raul Herrera, Jr. - Up to a $7,500 reward.

Texas Fugitive Raul Herrera, Jr.

Wanted for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury, and violation of bond/protective order.

Also goes by Herrea Raul Garza Jr., Raul Garza, Raul Herrera Garza, Raul Herrera-Garza Jr., Raul Herrera, Raul Garza Herrera, Raul Garza Herrera Jr.

Herrera was last known to be in the McAllen, Texas area.

3. Robert Keith Bradley - Up to a $6,000 reward.

Texas Fugitve Robert Keith Bradley

Wanted for aggravated robbery.

On November 21, 2024, a warrant was issued out of Matagorda County for Bradley's arrest for aggravated robbery.

Bradley was last known to be in the Houston, Texas area.

4. Ernest Christopher Nathan - Up to a $5,000 reward.

Texas Fugitive Ernest Christopher Nathan

Wanted for murder.

Also goes by the names Nathan Ernest, Chris Nathan, Earnest C Nathan, Earnest Christopher Nathan, Earnest Christopher Nathan II, Ernest Nathan, Ernest C Nathan.

Nathan was last known to be in the Houston, Texas area.

5. Brandon DeWayne Gilbert - Up to a $5,000 reward.

Texas Fugitive Brandon DeWayne Gilbert

Wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly causing injury to a child/elderly/disabled individual.

Also goes by the names Brandon Dewayne Gibert, Brandon Gilbert, “Teardrop”.

Gilbert was last known to be in the Bryan, Texas area.

6. Carlos Jose Ayala Morales - Up to a $5,000 reward.

Texas Fugitive Carlos Jose Ayala Morales

Wanted for attempted indecency with a child by sexual contact.

On February 10, 2025, a warrant was issued out of Harris County for his arrest for attempted indecency with a child sexual contact.

Also known as Carlos Ayala Morales, Carlos Ayala, Carlos Jose Ayala, Carlos Jose Morales.

Morales was last known to be in the Houston, Texas area.