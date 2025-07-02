Two Texas Cities in Top 10 of Worst in U.S. for Bed Bugs

(KPEL-FM) - Summertime travel means hotel and motel stays. Unfortunately, in some States and cities, these stays can mean bed bugs.

Some cities are worse than others when it comes to bed bugs, and the folks at Terminix have analyzed the data from across America to compile their list of "Top Bed Bug-Infested Cities".

Unfortunately, two Texas cities have landed in the top 10 of this list.

Texas Bed Bugs Wikipedia Creative Commons Via CDC loading...

Are Bed Bugs Dangerous?

For the most part, bed bugs aren't what is considered dangerous, but there are some health complications that can arise from being bitten by one.

Bed bug bites can cause red, itchy welts. Some people experience allergic reactions, which range from mild irritation to more severe swelling or even hives.

Excessive scratching can break the skin and lead to bacterial infections like impetigo or cellulitis.

How Do Bed Bug Infestations Happen?

Bed bug infestations happen by accident because they basically hitchhike from one place to another.

Bed bugs hide in luggage, clothing, or can cling to your socks and shoes and come home with you or be unknowingly brought back to your hotel room or house.

Just because a hotel has bed bugs doesn't necessarily mean the place is dirty, they can also be found in clean, upscale locations.

Bed bugs hide near where you sleep, usually in mattress seams, box springs, bed frames, headboards, and nightstands.

Once they find a hiding place, bed bugs reproduce very quickly. A single female can lay hundreds of eggs.

Bed Bug Bites Wikipedia Via James Heilman, MD loading...

Worst Cities For Bed Bugs In The U.S.

Terminix.com has recently released their list of "Top Bed Bug-Infested Cities", and Texas has landed two cities in the top 10.

From terminix.com -

As summer travel ramps up, Terminix reveals its annual list of the 50 worst cities with bed bugs across the U.S., just in time to help travelers and residents stay vigilant. Using service data from more than 300 branches nationwide, Terminix has identified the top 50 U.S. cities with the highest number of bed bug control services.

Taking the number spot on the list of the most bed bug-infested cities is Philadelphia.

Actually, this is the second year in a row that Philadelphia has topped this list.

The two Texas cities that have made the list are Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

Here's how the top 10 shook out -

1. Philadelphia

2. New York

3. Cleveland-Akron (Canton)

4. Los Angeles

5. Dallas - Ft. Worth

6. Atlanta

7. Houston

8. Washington, D.C (Hagerstown)

9. San Francisco - Oak - San Jose

10. Indianapolis

Read more over at terminix.com.