(KPEL-FM) - A Crowley, Texas fireworks stand, Johnny Fireworks Little Red Barn, is turning the other cheek in a major way.

After a thief was caught on surveillance cameras stealing thousands of dollars worth of fireworks from the stand, the owners took it as an opportunity to extend a helping hand of kindness and understanding to the perpetrator.

To say Johnny Fireworks took the high road would be a understatement.

Johnny Fireworks Little Red Barn Google Maps loading...

Johnny Fireworks Little Red Barn In Crowley, Texas

On their Facebook page, Johnny Fireworks describes themselves as "A Kid Friendly, Family Focused, Community forward, Discount fireworks experience!!"

Judging by the recent grace they've shown a thief who stole thousands of dollars of fireworks from their stand in Crowley, Texas, we'd say their description is 100% accurate.

READ MORE: The 4 Most Dangerous, Venomous Snakes in Texas

Early this past Friday morning (6/27/25) a suspect driving a black Dodge pickup pulled up to stand located at 1810 W. FM 1187, Crowley, Texas and drove away with thousands of dollars of stolen fireworks.

The theft was all caught on security cameras, including the suspect's license plate.

Fireworks Display Unsplash Via Yiran Yang loading...

After realizing they had been ripped off and viewing the security camera footage, the owner, Jonathan Cook, did something no one could have seen coming.

Cook took to his Facebook page and thanked the thief, offered him $200 no-strings-attached, and offered the person responsible a job.

From Facebook -

"To the person who broke into our fireworks stand and drove off with thousands of dollars worth of inventory in the back of your Dodge truck—thank you.

Not because we enjoyed waking up to damaged buildings and missing product. Not because theft is ever justified. But because your actions reminded me of something bigger: people are hurting."

Owner Of Johnny Fireworks in Crowley, Texas YouTube Via WFAA loading...

In the Facebook post, Cook goes on to say "You clearly needed something more than we needed those fireworks. If you're reading this—or if someone who knows you is—I want to offer you $200 cash. No questions asked. I'll even offer you a job. Really".

READ MORE: The 7 Best Places to Get Hot Tamales in Texas

As of now, no arrests have been made for the theft, and no one has contacted Cook to take him up on his offers.

Jonathan Cook Facebook Jonathan Cook Via Facebook loading...

To read the full Facebook post, check it out HERE.