ODESSA, TX. (KPEL-FM) - This past weekend at the Grand Opening of a new Bass Pro Shop in Odessa, Texas, a massive fight broke out after two men got into an argument when one customer allegedly accused another of taking too long in the bathroom.

Yep, this happened.

According to nypost.com, the fight broke out at around 3pm this past Grand Opening weekend at the new Bass Pro Shop in Odessa, Texas when one customer got angry because allegedly, he felt another customer took too long in the bathroom.

What followed was an argument which quickly lead to a multi person brawl in the store.

The fight eventually grew to what appears to be 5 men fighting inside of the store as customers and onlookers watched in shock until the fight was broken up by Bass Pro Shop employees.

Towards the end of the video one woman, clearly upset by what has just witnessed taken place, and who can blame her, begins yelling at all parties involved the Bass Pro Shop brawl.

“Grown-a** men acting like idiots! And you wonder why our schools are falling apart! It’s their fault! Look at the example that you’re setting!"

From nypost.com -

"Investigators found that the confrontation ignited after a man waiting in line with his wife and child became agitated after another individual took too long in the bathroom, a police report obtained by TMZ revealed."

According to nypost.com, the Odessa Police Department reports none of the men involved in the fight chose to press charges, but the two men who allegedly started the fight were issued criminal trespass warnings and are banned from this Bass Pro Shop location.

Only minor injuries were reported and no one involved in the brawl needed to be taken to the hospital for medical attention.