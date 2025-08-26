Texas (KPEL-FM) - When people talk about Texas BBQ, they're talking about the best barbecue anyone is going to find in America.

That's not an opinion, that's a fact.

BBQ is more than just food in Texas.

In Texas, barbecue is more of a cultural institution. Our BBQ represents history, tradition, and pride.

This being said, because we take our BBQ so seriously in Texas, when it comes to crowning who has the best BBQ in The Lone Star State, things can tend to get a heated.

Where do you think the best barbecue is in Texas?

Lubbock? Houston? San Antonio maybe? Has to be in El Paso or Arlington right?

The gang over at Southern Living doesn't mind a little smoke when it comes naming what restaurant has the best BBQ in Texas, and they have just named where they say you can find the absolute best in the entire State.

As a matter of the fact, this makes the 4th year in a row Southern Living has crowned this restaurant the King of Texas barbecue.

In Texas, we don't just have barbecue. In Texas, we have different, unique styles of BBQ depending on what region of the State you're in.

Central, Southern, East, and West Texas all have their own delicious styles of BBQ.

While there aren't any hard and fast rules, the general rule of thumb with regional Texas BBQ is -

Central Texas - Smoked beef brisket, dry rub is King, smoked over mesquite, oak and hickory woods.

South Texas - This is where BBQ meets Mexican American traditions, also known as known as barbacoa.

West Texas - Direct heat grilling style, or "Cowboy Style".

East Texas - Uses more sauce, primarily chopped beef and pork, most often served on sandwiches.

With so many incredible BBQ restaurants throughout Texas, who is cooking what Southern Living claims is hands-down the best barbecue?

For the 4th year in a row, Southern Living has crowned Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas as "The Best BBQ Restaurant In Texas".

To win once is an incredible honor. To win 4 years in a row is a BBQ dynasty.

From mysanantonio.com -

"Southern Living released its annual South’s Best Awards on Tuesday, March 11, and Franklin Barbecue has been named the best barbecue joint in Texas for the fourth straight year.

The creation of celebrity pitmaster Aaron Franklin has remained a staple for locals and visitors near and far looking for a taste of premium Texas barbecue."

Franklin Barbecue, located at 900 E 11th St, Austin, Texas bills it's self simply as "Testy smoked meats in Austin, Texas".

Clearly, Franklin Barbecue chooses to let their BBQ do the talking.

On the menu at Franklin Barbecue, you find brisket, pork spare ribs, pulled pork, turkey, sausage, beef ribs, as well as BBQ sandwiches, beer and wine, sides, and pies.

Oh yeah, Franklin Barbecue has a lot of pies!

By the way, if you don't live in Austin, Texas and really want to try Franklin Barbecue's award winning BBQ, you're luck because the ship globally.

You can check out the menu and place orders for pickup or to have orders shipped over at franklinbbq.com.

Have you ever eaten at Franklin Barbecue? Do you think it's the best BBQ in the State of Texas?

Let us know!

Read more at mysanantonio.com and southernliving.com.