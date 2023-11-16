Louisiana BBQ Restaurant Makes List of Best in America

When you think of the cuisine Louisiana is famous for, BBQ doesn't normally make the list.

However, the truth is we have some incredible BBQ restaurants throughout Louisiana and now, one has been recognized one of the best in the state, as well as one of the best BBQ restaurants in America.

Best BBQ In The United States

Several cities in the United States are renowned for their great barbecue. Each region has its own unique style and flavors.

Kansas City is famous for its sweet and tangy tomato-based barbecue sauce. Ribs, burnt ends, and brisket are popular choices.

Memphis is known for its dry-rubbed pork ribs and pulled pork sandwiches. The city's barbecue is often associated with a distinctively smoky flavor.

Then of course, there's Texas.

Central Texas, and Austin in particular, is famous for its emphasis on beef barbecue. Brisket is a star, and the use of simple salt and pepper rubs allows the quality of the meat to shine.

Often referred to as the "Barbecue Capital of Texas," Lockhart is home to legendary barbecue joints like Kreuz Market and Smitty's Market, known for their outstanding brisket and sausage.

In New Jersey, locals rave about Mutiny BBQ Company and their melt-in-your-mouth brisket, Texas Carolina potato salad, and specialty Bacon Bama Turkey.

The gang over at lovefood.com obviously love food, and they also love BBQ.

From lovefood.com -

"You don’t have to look far to find great barbecue, with signature styles varying between regions and each state having its stand-out restaurants and takeout spots.

Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."

Lovefood.com took a look at reviews and compiled a list of the top rated, best reviewed BBQ restaurants from each State.

In Alabama, it Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q and their award winning pork shoulder and signature sauce.

Georgia's Wiley’s Championship BBQ is worshiped for its Redneck Nachos covered in pulled pork, cheese and jalapeños.

Right next door in Mississippi, it's Clay’s House of Pig known for their pecan-smoked pork butt, brisket, ribs and giant baked potatoes.

How about Louisiana? Where can we find what lovefood.com calls the best BBQ in our State?

The Best BBQ Restaurant In Louisiana

The Joint located at 701 Mazant Street in New Orleans, Louisiana is where lovefood.com says you'll find the absolute best BBQ in the entire state.

What makes The Joint so great?

From lovefood.com -

"There are a few good places that smoke on site including neighborhood hangout The Joint, which even featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Here, you can get incredible pulled pork, barbecued beans and sweet, vinegary barbecue sauce."

Taking a look at The Joint's menu, you'll find Pulled Pork Plates, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Beef Brisket Sandwiches, Pork Sausage Plates, their signature Pastrami Sandwich, and much, much more.

You can read more on the best BBQ restaurants across America over at lovefood.com, and find out more about Louisiana's best BBQ restaurant at alwayssmokin.com and on their Facebook page HERE.

