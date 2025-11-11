7 Texas Cities Make List of Best Places for Thanksgiving 2025

TEXAS (KPEL-FM) - With Thanksgiving headed our way, we're all slowly beginning to shop for the things we need to make our best Thanksgiving Day meal ever.

As you've probably seen in recent days, the cost of the average Thanksgiving meal for 2025 is projected to actually cost Americans less this year, but there are a handful of cities across the U.S. where the cost will be the most affordable.

Out of the top 20 cities dubbed "The Best Places For Thanksgiving 2025" Texas has landed a whopping 7 cities on this list, including the number one spot!

Let's take a look at what these Texas are, and why they've made this deliciously affordable list...

Best Texas Cities For Thanksgiving 2025

Wallethub.com has crunched the numbers, the average person’s spending over the five-day Thanksgiving period from Wednesday to Sunday is $235.

To determine their list of "Best Cities For Thanksgiving" list, Wallet Hub used these five key metrics:

1. Thanksgiving Celebrations & Traditions

2. Affordability

3. Safety & Accessibility

4. Giving Thanks

5. Thanksgiving Weather Forecast

The 5 metrics listed above in addition to 18 more, Wallet Hub has put together their list of "The Best Cities For Thanksgiving 2025" and out of the top 20, Texas has 7 cities on the list.

Top Texas Cities For Thanksgiving 2025

1. San Antonio, TX

4. Dallas, TX

6. Irving, TX

7. Plano, TX

11. Corpus Christi, TX

12. Houston, TX

16. Austin, TX

From wallethub.com -

San Antonio is the best place to go for Thanksgiving this year, and it’s an especially good place for people who want to dine out, with an extremely high number of restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars. San Antonio also helps make things festive with an abundance of pumpkin patches and holiday decoration shops.

Read more at wallethub.com, and Happy Thanksgiving!