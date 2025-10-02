Houston Zoo Holding Adults-Only Halloween Experience ‘Spooky Spirits’
(HOUSTON, Tx.) - It's Halloween Season in Texas! Costumes, candy, trick-or-treating, Haunted Houses and more.
Halloween brings out the kid in all of us, but sometimes as adults we want a Halloween Hootenanny just for the grown folks.
That's where Houston Zoo steps in for Texas.
Houston Zoo is hosting "Spooky Spirits", a 21+ Halloween event coming up in mid-October.
Houston Zoo Spooky Spirits Adults Only Night
Houston Zoo is in full Halloween mode with multiple fantastic events like the Scary-Go-Round, the Pumpkin Lantern Tunnel, the Spooky Forest, Ghost Town, and more.
The kids are certain to have a great time at any of these Halloween events at Houston Zoo, but what about for the grown and sexy?
Houston Zoo has you covered with their one-night-only Spooky Spirits 21+ Halloween party.
You are encouraged to show up your best costume and get ready for ghoulishly great time!
From secrethouston.com -
Spooky Spirits is a fantastic chance for Halloween-loving adults to explore the Houston Zoo during its beloved Zoo Boo tradition.
The 21+ and up experience includes access to Zoo Boo, as well as cocktails – with beer, mocktails, and soda also available – a DJ spinning tunes at the Reflection Pool, as well as an animal birth scavenger hunt.
Spooky Spirits at Houston Zoo will be held Thursday, October 16 from 6 pm until 10 pm. Tickets are $49 and include a complimentary drink and access to all of Houston Zoo's experiences.
You can purchase tickets at houstonzoo.org.
