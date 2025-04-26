Is This the Best Burger in All of Texas?

In Texas, BBQ and burgers are a big deal.

With just the sheer size of Texas, we probably have more burger joints than just about any other State in the U.S.

That's a very unscientific assumption I've just made, but follow me on this...

Given the sheer number of great burger restaurants around Texas, you're going to find some truly mind-blowing burgers.

But, what burger joint is serving up the absolute best burger in the entire State of Texas?

Is it in Dallas? Has to be in Houston, right? What about San Antonio or Austin?

The answer it "No" to all of those questions.

According to Reader's Digest, you find the best burger in Texas here...

Best Burger In Texas Unsplash Via sk loading...

Recently the folks at Reader's Digest took on the delicious task of naming the best burger in every State.

As they say, you're probably not going to find your next life-changing burger experience where you think you might.

These religious burger experiences usually happen in places you'd never expect.

Such is the case with the majority of the burger joints on Reader's Digest's "Best Burgers In Every State".

From RD.com -

"These joints are some of the most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics, and they’ve been awarded by critics and competitions. In other words, it’s pretty much a no-brainier that they made our list.

So whether you like your burgers thin and crispy or thick and juicy, here’s where you can find the best burger in every state."

Best Hamburger In Texas Unsplash Via amirali mirhashemian loading...

The Best Burger In Texas

So, what restaurant does Reader's Digest say serves the best burger in the entire, big ole State of Texas?

That honor goes to one other than Tookie’s Hamburgers & More located in 406 Texas Avenue, Kemah, Texas.

According to Tookie's, they are a "Groovy hamburger joint serving Hamburgers, Hotdogs, Onion Rings, French Fries, Cocktails, Wine, Beer and more."

What say you? Have you had a burger from Tookie's?

In your opinion, is it the best burger in Texas?

Let us know what you think!

Read more at RD.com.