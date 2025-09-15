Houston, Texas Butcher Shop Named One of the Best in America by USA Today

Houston, Texas (KPEL-FM) - In Texas, BBQ is King. When it comes to great, award winning BBQ, you've got to have great cuts of meat.

For those amazing cuts of meat, Texas turns to the fantastic local butcher shops around the Lone Star State.

In a recent "Best Of" list released by USA Today, one Houston, Texas butcher shop has landed on their list of the "10 Best Butcher Shops in the U.S."

Best Butcher Shops In The US

Recently, USA Today put together a list of 10 butcher shops from around America that they fell are the absolutely best of the best.

How did they even decide what the best butcher shops in the U.S. are?

From 10best.usatoday.com -

Independent butchers know their products inside and out, and they can offer you expert advice and ideas on what you can make with your proteins. They also source their meat from local farms and ranches, which means you get to enjoy the variety and freshness of cuts that can often be made to order.

In addition, USA Today also picked their Top 10 list using their expert panel and the butcher shops were voted on by USA Today readers.

Some of butcher shops that made the "Best in the U.S." include:

Little Veron's: Lafayette, Louisiana

The Butcher & The Bar: Boynton Beach, Florida

Snow's Fine Meats & Provisions: Abingdom, Virginia

Beast and Cleaver: Seattle, Washington

So, what is the Houston, Texas butcher shop made the list of USA Today's "Best Butcher Shops in the U.S."?

The Best Butcher Shop In Texas

USA Today name Houston, Texas' own B&W Meat Co. not only the best butcher shop in Texas, but one of top 10 best butcher shops in America.

From 10best.usatoday.com -

B&W Meat Company is a Houston institution, making in-house sausages, doing deer processing, and offering a variety of delectable meats and seafood. There are tons of unique items available here, from alligator sausage to pickled pig tails, ground buffalo, and more.

If you haven’t been to B & W Meat Company on N. Shepherd, you’re missing a gem in Houston.

Hands down one of the best places to get custom cuts, homemade sausage, exotic meats, and game processing.

You’ll find old-school charm, friendly help, and flavors you won’t get at the big chains. Definitely worth a visit, and maybe a wait, because good things take time.

B&W Meat Company, located at 4801 N. Shepherd, in Houston, Texas is a family-owned meat market dating all the way back to 1959.