(KPEL) - Halloween decorations are going up in yards across the country, and one Texas man is explaining his decision on why he used these props in his yard.

Several videos on social media show mannequins with red heads and masks hanging, while another, dressed in Mexican decor, looks on.

As you would expect, some in this man's community and many online have interpreted this as a depiction of President Trump supporters or ICE officials hanging, while others look on.

The man who erected this setup says that it is not the case. As you will see in the video below, the setup has been protected or surrounded by barbed wire, so that those who oppose it cannot reach it in an attempt to destroy it.

In recent weeks, we've seen several oppositions to ICE operations around the country as the agency detains illegals in the U.S., but this man, who constructed the props, says that is not the case here.

Check out the Halloween props here and let us know what you think. Let us note that this isn't the first time we've seen controversy surrounding Halloween decorations.

In recent years, others have seemed to use the holiday to express their views on various things or events happening in this country. Has Halloween even become politicized?

Here are a few reactions on social media to this man's Halloween decor. You can also see other props, such as a coffin and a Mexican flag, attached to this setup.

Some have actually called for this Houston man to be arrested after he erected this display in his yard.