Halloween Candy You’re Most Likely to Get in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - It's time for Trick-or-Treating, a night kids all through Louisiana wait for with almost as much excitement as Christmas morning. Halloween buckets overflowing with delicious candy, costumes, spooky decorations, and a fun night for the whole family will be had all throughout The Pelican State.

As you go door to door Trick-or-Treating this Halloween, what candies are you most likely to fill your bucket with?

The research has been done, so let's take a look at the numbers to see what Halloween candy you're most likely to get...

Most Popular Halloween Candy In Louisiana

If you're a candy corn lover, don't expect to get much or any at all this Halloween in Louisiana. According to the research done by actionnetwork.com, Louisiana lands at number 33 on the list of states where you're most likely to get candy corn on Halloween.

From actionnetwork.com -

Some doors will unveil true treats like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Peanut M&Ms. Yet, other doors unleash quirky, less desirable candies like candy corn, raisins, and even toothbrushes. Here at The Action Network, we like odds, and it got us thinking: What are your odds of getting each candy? Are some states more likely to hand out controversial candy corn?

So, what Halloween candies are you most likely to get?

The top 5 -

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups - 66.83% chance.

Peanut M&Ms - 64.95% chance.

M&Ms - 62.14% chance.

Kit Kat - 60.24% chance.

Snickers - 58.07%.

What, no love for Frooties?

If you love candy corn, chances are you're not very likely to score any Halloween night in Louisiana. Instead, you'll have to go to Mississippi or Nebraska for your best shot at getting getting the sweet corn shaped treat.

Read more at actionnetwork.com.