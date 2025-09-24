Milk Duds Named as Louisiana’s Favorite Halloween Candy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Halloween will be here before we know it, and with Halloween comes all of the delicious candy.

We've all got our favorites, from Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to Snickers, Nerds to KitKats, trick-or-treaters around the U.S. will be hoping to fill their bags and buckets with their favorites.

In Louisiana, is there one Halloween candy that reigns supreme as our favorite? There sure is, and the supposed answer might surprise you.

Favorite Halloween Candy In Each State

Analyzing data and collecting information from surveys, the folks over apt2b.com have put together each state's favorite and most popular Halloween candy.

From apt2b.com -

"We dug into search data for just the month of October over the past five years to find the most popular Halloween candy in every state. We also surveyed 1,000 parents of kids ages 5 to 13 to learn more about how families are trick-or-treating today."

According to their findings, M&M's are the most popular Halloween candy in the U.S., coming in at #1 in 9 states including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and more.

Sour Patch Kids and Nerds tied for second when it comes to favorite Halloween candy, with each being the #1 favorites in 6 states.

So, what about Louisiana?

Reese's has to the be the #1 favorite Halloween candy, right?

Wrong, apparently.

Louisiana's Favorite Halloween Candy

According to apt2b.com, Milk Duds took the number 1 spot for favorite Halloween candy in Louisiana, as well as Georgia and South Carolina.

Do we need a recount, or does Milk Duds being Louisiana's favorite Halloween candy sound right to you?

I mean look, I certainly don't dislike Milk Duds, but when it comes to stealing my kid's Halloween candy, I'm going for Reese's and Snickers. Milk Duds will certainly do in a pinch, I would just have guessed they would be Louisiana's favorite Halloween candy.

Oh well, what do I know?

Read more about this survey over at apt2b.com.

