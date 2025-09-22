4 Best Pumpkin Patches in Louisiana

Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana is chomping at the bit for Fall to officially get here.

As Louisianian's, we also know that Fall doesn't really last too long and if you blink, you might miss it.

Still, we'll take what we can get no matter how brief.

With Fall in Louisiana comes pumpkin patches, and you'll find some amazing ones in Acadiana and throughout Louisiana.

Let's take a look at 4 pumpkin patches around Louisiana that are routinely called "The Best" year after year.

The Best Pumpkin Patches in and Around Lafayette, Louisiana for Fall Fun 2025

When fall rolls into Acadiana, there’s nothing better than a trip to the pumpkin patch. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect pumpkin, snapping festive family photos, or letting the kids burn off energy in a corn maze, Acadiana and Louisiana has some fantastic spots for fun this Fall.

Located at 930 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette, La.

If you’re looking for the must-visit pumpkin patch in Lafayette, Poche’s Patch & Maze is the place.

This locally loved spot offers a giant maze, jungle bus, obstacle courses, inflatable animals, and tons of photo opportunities. Kids will love the culvert slides and games, while parents can enjoy a relaxed fall atmosphere.

2025 Dates: October 2 – October 31

Hours: Thursday & Friday (3:30 PM – 6:15 PM); Saturday & Sunday (10 AM – 6 PM)

Admission: Around $10 per visitor (pumpkins are extra)

2. CM Farms Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch – Dry Creek, Louisiana

Located at 252 CM Farms Rd, Dry Creek, La.

If you’re up for a short drive from Lafayette, CM Farms hosts one of Louisiana’s biggest Fall festivals.

With a massive 12-acre corn maze, pumpkin barn, photo ops, delicious farm foods, and even a petting zoo, it’s a full-day adventure for families.

2025 Season: Opens September 27 and runs through mid-November

Highlights: Corn maze, hayrides, games, food stands, and endless fall fun.

3. Covenant United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch – Lafayette, Louisiana

Located at 300 East Martial Ave, Lafayette, La.

If you want something simple, local, and community-focused, Covenant United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch is a Lafayette tradition.

This patch is perfect for families who just want to pick out pumpkins, take a few festive photos, and enjoy a relaxed Fall outing.

2025 Dates: October 2 – October 31

Hours: Weekdays (3 PM – 7 PM); Saturdays (9 AM – 7 PM)

Admission: Free to visit, just pay for your pumpkins.

Located at 31458 LA-43, Albany, La.

At Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch, you'll find a huge variety of family-friendly, kid-oriented, hands-on and festive fall activities.

Some of the activities include:

Corn Maze/Hay Maze

Jumping Pillow

Face Painting

Duck Racing

Paint-a-Pumpkin

Tunnel Slide

And much more!

Open: September 24 – November 11, 2025.

Daily Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, seven days a week.

Admission: $10 per child (newborn & up), cash only. Adults accompanying children are free (with children). Any extra adults beyond that pay $10 each.