LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Halloween means delicious candy for the kids, and delicious candy stealing from the kids by the parents. My kids always knew there would be a Reese's tax when they got home from Trick-or-Treating, especially the Reese's pumpkins.

They just see to taste better, right?

If you think so too, you're not wrong. They do taste better than regular Reese's peanut butter cups, and there's a reason why.

Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins Amazon.com loading...

Why Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins Taste Better

Every year, Reese’s releases their special holiday-themed peanut butter cups and fans wait all year for them.

At Halloween, we get the iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, and when Christmas rolls around, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Trees take over candy aisles everywhere.

And let’s be honest...they just taste better.

If you’ve ever thought that the pumpkins or trees hit differently than the classic Reese’s cups, you’re definitely not imagining things. There’s actually a simple, and delicious, reason behind it.

Amazon Amazon loading...

It’s All About the Peanut Butter-to-Chocolate Ratio

The main difference comes down to ratio.

Reese’s holiday shapes like the pumpkins and trees have a thicker layer of peanut butter filling and a slightly thinner chocolate shell. That extra peanut butter creates a creamier, richer flavor that many fans say makes these even better than the original cups.

But, don't just take word for it. The gang over at BHG.com have done the research.

From BHG.com -

We discovered that it all comes down to the peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio. After cutting open a regular Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and a pumpkin-shaped Reese's, it's clear that the pumpkin-shaped cup has a much higher peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio.

Get our free mobile app

So, if you've been thinking for years you're nuts because Halloween Pumpkin Reese's taste better than regular cup, you're absolutely right and the research proves it.

Now, get to raiding your kids Halloween candy bags and buckets and find you some Reese's!