7 Halloween Candy Favorites That Have Disappeared Over the Years

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Every Halloween, kids look forward to digging through their trick-or-treat bags to find their favorite candy.

But if you grew up in the ‘80s or ‘90s, you probably remember a few sweet treats that no longer make the rounds. Some were discontinued completely, while others have just become harder to find.

Here’s a nostalgic, or a sad look back if you loved some of these, at some of the most popular Halloween candies that have disappeared over the past 30 to 40 years.

New Yorkers Celebrate Halloween In The City Getty Images loading...

Halloween Candy That No Longer Exists

Halloween candy is a big nostalgia trigger, and there are quite a few sweets that were once trick-or-treat staples but have either vanished or become very rare over the past 30 to 40 years.

READ MORE: New Orleans' Ghost Manor Not Happening for Halloween 2025

1. Bonkers! (’80s–early ’90s) - Fruity, chewy candy with a juicy center. Discontinued in the mid-’90s.

2. PB Max (1989–1990s) - A chocolate-covered, peanut butter cookie bar. This one actually sold well, but was pulled because the Mars family reportedly didn't like peanut butter.

3. Nestlé Wonder Ball (1996–1997, briefly revived in the 2000s) - A chocolate ball with candy inside, marketed as “What’s in the Wonder Ball?” This one failed because parents were worried about this candy being a choking hazard.

Halloween Unsplash Via Nick Fewings loading...

4. Tart n’ Tinys (original version, ’70s–2000s) - Tiny, colorful, hard, fruity candies. These had a good run, but were discontinued for unknown reasons.

5. Peanut Butter Oompas (’70s–’80s) - A Reese’s-style candy by Willy Wonka with big peanut butter-filled discs. We guess it just couldn't compete with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

6. Reggie! Bar (late ’70s–’80s) - Baseball fans loved the Reggie! Bar in the late ‘70s and ‘80s. Named after Yankees star Reggie Jackson.

READ MORE: The Haunted Legend of Acadiana's Mary Jane's Bridge in Broussard

7. Marathon Bar (70s, 80s, into the 90s) - The Marathon Bar, a long, braided chocolate-covered caramel treat, was rare by the ‘90s. There is the Curly Wurly, which is pretty much the same thing, that can buy these days, but they're only available overseas.

You can read about these candies and more over at candyfavorites.com.