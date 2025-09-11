New Orleans, Louisiana Ghost Manor Not Happening for Halloween 2025

New Orleans, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - One of Louisiana's most well know and beloved Halloween attractions, Ghost Manor in New Orleans, has announced they will not be decorating for Halloween in 2025.

In a post to the Ghost Manor Facebook page they explain why.

Are they done for good? Let's take a look...

Halloween Decorations Unsplash Via J D loading...

Ghost Manor In New Orleans, Louisiana

Ghost Manor in New Orleans, Louisiana is one of the more unique Halloween attractions in the State.

It's not what you would call a traditional Haunted House, but more of an awesome Halloween spectacle.

Ghost Manor is a free, sidewalk Halloween display that can be viewed from the street.

READ MORE: The Haunted Legend of Acadiana's Mary Jane's Bridge in Broussard

Dancing zombies, flying ghosts, Halloween themed lighting, music, animatronics, and awesome other special effects.

The beautiful house is a Queen Anne style Victorian, built in 1892, and the current owners bought the house in 2011, creating Ghost Manor shortly there after, adding to it every year.

Why Is Ghost Manor Closed?

Just a few days ago, the Ghost Manor Facebook page made the announcement that they sadly not be decorating and setting up for Halloween 2025.

The reason is because of construction.

From Facebook -

"After 13 wonderful Halloweens together, we have some disappointing news: Ghost Manor will not happen in 2025.

A major Magazine Street road work project just caught us by surprise. Construction began this week and will last three months—right through Halloween.

It involves detours that bypass the neighborhood and will result in increased local cross-street traffic right where the crowd would be. With these constrained access routes for our 10,000+ annual visitors, we simply can't create the Ghost Manor experience under these conditions."

READ MORE: Top 10 Louisiana Horror Movies: Bayou Haunts and Voodoo Thrills

The folks of Ghost Manor have kept a great attitude about it though, encouraging everyone to please support all of the other great Halloween attractions around New Orleans, and even saying that they're kind of excited to have the opportunity to do the same being that will have this year off.

Hopefully the City of New Orleans can get construction completed in time for Halloween 2026 so Ghost Manor can once again impress and entertain Halloween lovers from far and wide.

Below is the official announcement from Ghost Manor.