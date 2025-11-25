Highlights

Louisiana’s Thanksgiving dinner for 10 costs $44.70, second-lowest in the U.S. behind only Arkansas

Turkey prices dropped 16% nationally, with Louisiana turkeys averaging $15.48 for a 16-pound bird

Local grocery chains like Rouses are offering deals, including free turkeys with ham purchases

Farmers receive just over $5 per Thanksgiving dinner, lower than the cost per person

Sweet potato prices increased 37% nationally due to weather challenges and labor-intensive harvesting

Louisiana Families Will Pay Second-Lowest Thanksgiving Dinner Costs in U.S.

Louisiana residents can expect to spend almost $10 less than the national average for a traditional Thanksgiving feast this year, making it one of the most affordable places to celebrate the holiday.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana families are catching a break at the grocery store this Thanksgiving. The state has the second-lowest Thanksgiving dinner costs in the entire country, with families spending an average of $44.70 to feed 10 people—nearly $10 less than the national average.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a classic 11-item Thanksgiving meal costs $44.70 in Louisiana this year, down from $45.84 in 2024. That’s $10.48 less than the national average of $55.18.

Get our free mobile app

“We’re very fortunate in Louisiana that we are so close to where a lot of these things are grown,” Louisiana Farm Bureau spokesman Avery Davidson told Louisiana Radio Network. “We’ve got good transportation, which is what’s going to drive up a lot of that cost.”

The classic dinner includes a 16-pound frozen turkey, stuffing, dinner rolls, sweet potatoes, a veggie tray, whole milk, pumpkin pie mix, fresh cranberries, whipping cream, frozen green peas, frozen pie shells, and miscellaneous ingredients.

Louisiana’s turkey costs came in at $15.48 this year, just 4 cents higher than last year despite national wholesale prices jumping 40% due to ongoing avian flu outbreaks affecting turkey populations.

Local Grocery Store Deals Making Thanksgiving More Affordable

Grocery chains across Louisiana are running aggressive Thanksgiving deals to help families stretch their holiday budgets.

Rouses Markets is once again offering its popular deal where customers who purchase a cooked Hormel ham receive a free Butterball turkey up to 14 pounds. The Thibodaux-based chain, which operates 66 locations across the Gulf Coast, has seen a strong response to the promotion.

According to The Advocate, Rouses CEO Donny Rouse said the grocery chain works with its local and national suppliers to keep prices as consistent as possible, noting that strong supply and stable costs in the poultry category helped them hold prices steady this year.

Rouses Markets, Facebook Rouses Markets, Facebook loading...

Associated Grocers, which provides services to retail partners including Calandro’s Supermarket, Hi Nabor, and Matherne’s Market, has been running aggressive promotions throughout November.

“We’ve done a lot of aggressive promotion this past month and will continue throughout the end of the year to make sure that we are very, very low priced on all those staples that people need,” Associated Grocers CEO David Politz said.

Turkey Population at 40-Year Low Despite Price Decreases

Louisiana shoppers are seeing lower turkey prices at checkout, but the story behind those prices shows significant challenges for poultry farmers nationwide.

The national turkey population sits at a 40-year low this year, with farmers raising only 195 million turkeys in 2025. More than 2.2 million turkeys have been affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) so far this year, adding to the 183 million commercial birds that have died or been culled since 2022.

“Things are just generally working themselves out after those COVID highs,” said Neil Melancon, assistant communications director for the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation.

Despite the disease pressure, consumers aren’t feeling the squeeze this year because grocers stockpiled turkeys earlier in preparation for the holiday season. Wholesale turkey prices are up 40% according to USDA data, but retail prices have dropped more than 16% as stores use turkey as a “loss leader” to drive traffic and boost sales of other items.

Louisiana Farm Bureau officials warn shoppers may experience tighter supplies and higher prices next year as the reduced turkey population works through the production cycle. Commercial turkey hens take 16 to 18 weeks to reach maturity, and ongoing avian flu outbreaks continue disrupting production schedules.

Why Some Thanksgiving Items Cost More This Year

Not every item on the Thanksgiving table got cheaper. Sweet potatoes saw one of the sharpest price increases, jumping 37% nationally.

In Louisiana, a 3-pound bag of sweet potatoes costs $2.89 on average this year, up from $2.75 last year. According to the LSU AgCenter, farmers have struggled with suboptimal weather conditions and the labor-intensive harvest process.

“The issue is that you have a highly perishable commodity, so small changes in harvest and environmental conditions can have a great impact on the available supply,” Melancon explained.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Fresh vegetable trays also jumped in price, up 61% nationally due to natural disasters and supply chain challenges.

Ham prices increased as well, with a 4-pound boneless ham costing $15.77 in Louisiana. For families choosing the upgraded Thanksgiving dinner that includes ham, russet potatoes, and frozen green beans alongside the classic meal items, the total comes to $65.07—still well below the national average of $77.09.

What Farmers Actually Earn from Your Thanksgiving Dinner

According to USDA data, the farmer’s share of every dollar spent on food is just 9.1 cents. For a classic Thanksgiving dinner in Louisiana, farmers receive slightly more than $5, which is lower than the cost of the meal per person.

While consumers are seeing relief at the checkout, farmers face a different reality. Overhead costs for fertilizer and fuel remain elevated even as commodity prices stay historically low.

Get our free mobile app

Fertilizer costs peaked at record highs in 2022, with commonly used nitrogen fertilizers like anhydrous ammonia and urea reaching $1,600 per ton and $1,000 per ton, respectively. While those costs have moderated, they remain well above historical averages.

“Even though there’s a lot more money being passed around, that’s not necessarily getting back to the farm,” Melancon said.

Regional Price Differences Across the South

Louisiana’s advantageous position reflects broader trends across Southern states, which have the lowest Thanksgiving dinner costs in the nation. The South averaged $50.01 for the classic meal, compared to $54.38 in the Midwest, $60.82 in the Northeast, and $61.75 in the West.

Transportation costs, proximity to agricultural production, and regional supply chains all work in Louisiana’s favor. The state’s location near major growing regions for sweet potatoes, poultry production areas, and shipping corridors helps keep costs down.