(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Graduations are made to celebrate the success of students, but apparently, some in Baton Rouge didn't get that memo.

Many schools are celebrating graduation this week across Louisiana, and sadly, a video post on social media by Sharonda L. McKnight shows guests at a high school graduation brawling.

The video shows several people just swinging away in the venue on the campus of Southern University, where Istrouma High School was hosting its annual graduation ceremony.

At this time, we don't know what started the fight or if anyone was arrested as a result of this altercation. But many in the comments section of this post were disappointed by the behavior of those involved in this brawl at a graduation ceremony.

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We hope this type of behavior did not detract from the celebrations of those who earned their high school degrees, as graduation ceremonies are designed to recognize the achievements of those ending their academic careers.

Istrouma Magnet High School in Baton Rouge hosted the ceremony at noon on May 18, 2026.

We're going to continue to follow this developing story from Baton Rouge, and if there are any new developments that come from this unfortunate scene, we will update the story here.

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Now, here's a look at the scene from Southern University that has upset many, and rightfully so.