It's almost time for another commencement exercise for the various public high schools in Lafayette, Louisiana, and we have all the essential information you need.

Graduations will take place from May 15 through May 21.

A Message From Superintendent Francis Touchet

When asked about what he hopes for the class of 2025, Superintendent Touchet had the following to share,

To the Class of 2025: You've shown resilience and heart. As you move forward, I hope you embrace growth and seize every opportunity afforded to you. You all have bright futures, and we are so proud of you--Congratulations!

Where Do Lafayette Public High School Students Graduate?

Students have graduation ceremonies in the Cajundome at 444 Cajundome Blvd. in Lafayette.

The good thing about graduation ceremonies for public high school students in Lafayette is that there is plenty of room for your family.

You can invite many of your family members because there is a seating capacity of just over 13,000 seats.

The doors for each ceremony will open one hour before the scheduled graduation. The Lafayette School System also has a list of Frequently Asked Questions for you to review.

When heading to the Cajundome for your relative's graduation ceremony, you may be tempted to bring an air horn, a bunch of noise makers, and associated items, but don't.

There is a very long list of items you can't bring to the Cajundome, so leave them in the car.

Items Prohibited In The Cajundome:

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal Drugs

Food

Drinks

Glass/plastic/metal containers

Video Recorders

Audio Recorders

Fireworks

Laser pointers

Backpacks

Coolers

Knives,

Weapons of any kind

Baby seats

Strollers

Baby Carriers

Unauthorized noise makers

Air Horn

Cow bells

Whistles

Glitter

Confetti

Streamers

Helium balloons

Basketballs

Hockey sticks

Beach balls

Parcels

Packages

Inflatables

Large bags of any kind

What Day And Time Are Schools Graduating?

M ay 15 at 2:00 PM – Early College Academy

– Early College Academy May 19 at 4:00 PM – Carencro High School

May 19 at 6:30 PM – Southside High School

May 20 at 4:00 PM – David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

May 20 at 6:30 PM – Acadiana High School

May 21 at 1:00 PM – Ovey Comeaux High School

May 21 at 3:30 PM – Northside High School

May 21 at 6:00 PM – Lafayette High School

Do Not Mess Up With Parking!! Here's Where You Can Park

According to officials with Lafayette Parish School System, Cajundome officials say general parking is not allowed on the grounds of the Cajundome. So, you can't park at the Cajundome itself.

If you have someone with disabilities or someone who is older, they can be dropped off at the Cajundome.

They want you to know the area is clearly marked. Here is the map showing where to drop off people with disabilities and anyone who is elderly:

Parking for high school students and those with disabilities will be in the following areas:

General parking for graduation and Faculty Parking will be here:

Do You Have Your Clear Bag?

Most people have to be reminded of this, and if you haven't been to an event at the Cajundome in a while, you might not think about having a clear bag, but that is the policy.

But, did you know, if you have a really small bag or just a regular gallon-size Ziploc-type bag, you can use that. Check this out:

The following Is The List Of Bags You Can't Bring Into The Cajundome:

Any bag larger than the sizes in the graphic above

Large purses

Duffle Bags

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Mesh bags

Coolers

Tinted or printed-pattern plastic bags

Where Can I See The Graduate After The Ceremony?

No one is allowed on the arena floor except for the graduating students.

After the ceremony, you can take pictures with your graduate in the east parking lot.

I Can't Attend In Person. Is There A Way To Watch Graduation?

If you are not feeling well on graduation day or live out of town, there is a remedy.

The Lafayette Parish School System website has a link to a live stream of each of the ceremonies under the Event Details tab.

Click on the Event Details: Schedule and Live Stream Links tab.

Congratulations to everyone graduating in the class of 2025!