Louisiana High School Has Only One Student Walking for Graduation

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - It's graduation time across Louisiana.

High school graduation is an exciting time for not only graduating Seniors, but for the graduate's parents and families as well.

How many students were in your graduating class?

Chances are, no matter how small of school you graduated from, your graduating class was more than...one.

OK, so why is there a Louisiana high school with only one student walking for graduation?

Is there only one student in the entire Senior class that had the grades to pass?

That's not the case actually.

Oh, and the student graduating isn't even a Senior.

South Cameron High School student Diana Lopez will literally be in a class of her own as she holds the unique honor of being the only student walking at graduation on May 13, 2025.

Also interesting is the fact that Lopez is actually a Junior and is graduating one year early because of dual enrollment.

So, if she weren't graduating this year, South Cameron High wouldn't even be holding a graduation for 2025.

Lopez tells KPLC -

"It’s like a one in a million chance, and it just really means that I was able to push myself and do everything that I wanted to do, and even more, it just means that I know I’m going to be able to accomplish a lot harder things in the future."

So this begs the question...why does South Cameron High have only student graduating this year?

It has nothing to do with students not making the grades, but has everything to do with Hurricane Laura.

South Cameron High Principal Lindsey Fontenot tells KPLC that after Hurricane Laura the entire class of 2025 relocated.

Principal Fontenot says that when South Cameron Junior Diana Lopez decided to graduate a year early, it was exciting because it meant the school could hold a high school graduation this year.

Lopez is graduating is a GPA above a 4.0 and says "she has over $50,000 in scholarship money and will be attending Northwestern State University in the fall as a first-generation college student pursuing her nursing degree" according to KPLC.

South Cameron High School will proudly hold their graduation ceremony tonight for Lopez as she walks and receives her high school diploma.

Lopez will also be graduating summa cum laude.

Read more at kplctv.com.