Louisiana High School Where 100% of Graduates Attend College

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - As we get closer and closer to the start of new school year, some of the graduating class off 2025 will be entering their next chapter in life as college freshman.

For one Louisiana high school, it's not a case of some of the class of 2025 starting college this Fall, it's a case of every graduating senior.

Oh, it's also one the most expensive high school in the United States.

Straight A High School Student Unsplash Via Susan Wilkins loading...

Louisiana High School Graduation Rates

According to houmatimes.com, the most recent Louisiana high school graduation rate for public high schools sits at 83.2 %, which is up slightly from the 2021-2022 school year.

The national average graduation rate in recent data has traditionally been around at 87%, do Louisiana is slightly behind roughly 4%.

READ MORE: Louisiana’s Best High Schools Ranked for 2025

Local high schools in Acadiana routinely exceed the Louisiana state graduation rate.

Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts in St. Landry Parish has a current graduation rate of 100%.

According to LPSS, the overall Lafayette Parish graduation rate was 78.3% in 2019, the latest information available.

So, of the graduating seniors, what Louisiana high school has the highest percentage of students continuing their education and attending college?

Get our free mobile app

McGehee School in New Orleans, Louisiana Google Maps loading...

McGehee School in New Orleans, Louisiana

At McGehee School in New Orleans, Louisiana, a historic private all-girls school, an incredible 100% of graduating seniors go to college to further their education.

They also boast a staggering 100% graduation rate.

From privateschoolreview.com -

The Louise S. McGehee School provides each girl with the foundation to realize her individual potential through a rigorous academic education guided by honor, service and leadership. In this dynamic, inclusive community, students develop lifelong learning skills through the use of critical and ethical thinking.

School Bus Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

What Is The Most Expensive School In Louisiana?

With McGehee School's impressive graduation rate and percentage of students that go to college after graduation, it's not going to be cheap.

McGehee School's tuition for high school grades 9th - 12th will cost you $26,020 per school year according to wikipedia.com.

READ MORE: Lafayette Students Lead State in LEAP Performance

You can read more over at mcgeheeschool.com.