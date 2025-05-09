(St. Joseph, Louisiana) - The Tensas Parish School Board will not reconsider a previous vote and decision to dismantle the football program at Tensas High School.

At the regular school board meeting in April, the board voted to dismantle the school's football program, citing various reasons.

The board said the school didn't have the funds to keep the program afloat, there has been a lack of participation within the program, and because there are so few players, the board feels the kids who are on the team could be putting themselves in danger and risking injury.

One parent spoke before the board at the recent meeting, in hopes that they'd reconsider their decision, but the board elected not to, and there's no longer a football program at Tensas High.

The Superintendent of Schools said that they could not vote on reversing their previous decision because there were two board members absent from the meeting, but others noted that there were board members absent from the April meeting when the decision was made.

According to KNOE, the team was made up of only nine boys and three girls.

The mother who addressed the board said:

“We need to be working and do what we can do financially to raise money for them, so we will work in the Community and do what we can. We will bring the issue up again next year, as many times as we have to until we’re heard or until we feel like we’re heard, and action is being taken,”

We will continue to follow this story, however, there's no word if the school board will once again reconsider bringing back the football program to the school in Louisiana.