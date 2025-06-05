(KPEL) - When it comes to high school public education, Texas stands out and far surpasses the national graduation rate.

There's always room for improvement, and Texas continues to strive for excellence when it comes to public education.

Texas has approximately 3,346 public high schools across 1,207 districts and charter systems making Texas one the states with the largest number of public high schools in the United States.

With so many public high schools, it makes you wonder which Texas public high schools are the best in The Lone Star State.

Wonder no more because we're going to take a look at the best of the best.

Best Public High Schools In Texas 2025

The State of Texas high school graduation rate is 89.7%, surpassing the national average of 85.9%.

With such a successful graduations rate, Texas ranks 5th in the nation.

As a matter of fact, some Texas public high school are so great, overall they rank as some of the best high schools in America.

We took at look at niche.com at how they rank the best Texas public high schools based on metrics such as teacher to student ration, graduation rates, academics, teachers, clubs and activities, college prep, diversity and more.

After everything was counted up and the dust settled, here is your list of "The Top 5 Best Texas Public High Schools for 2025".

1. School for the Talented & Gifted - Dallas, Texas

School for the Talented & Gifted in Dallas, Texas takes the number 1 spot on the list.

Also known as TAG, School for the Talented & Gifted has 534 students grades 9-12 with a student to teacher ratio of 18 to 1.

School for the Talented & Gifted is also ranked as the #6 public high school in the U.S.

TAG has received an overall NICHE Grade of A+.

2. School of Science & Engineering - Dallas, Texas

An exceptional top rated, public, magnet school, School of Science & Engineering has 490 students grades 9-12 and a student to teacher ratio of 18 to 1.

School of Science & Engineering is also ranked #29 nationally.

Test scores show that 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading according to niche.com.

School of Science & Engineering has received an overall NICHE grade of A+.

3. Liberal Arts & Science Academy - Austin, Texas

Liberal Arts & Science Academy in Austin, Texas is another top rated public, magnet school.

A larger high school with 1,432 students grades 9-12, Liberal Arts & Science Academy also has a student to teacher ratio of 18 to 1.

Liberal Arts & Science Academy is ranked #38 nationally as one of the best public high schools in America.

NICHE has given Liberal Arts & Science Academy an overall grade of A+.

4. Carnegie Vanguard High School - Houston, Texas

"Carnegie Vanguard High School is a top rated, public, magnet school located in HOUSTON, TX. It has 823 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 22 to 1. According to state test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 99% in reading."

Houston's Carnegie Vanguard High School is also ranked #31 nationally as one of the best public high schools in the United States.

Carnegie Vanguard High School has been given an overall NICHE grade of A+.

5. Westlake High School - Austin, Texas

This biggest high school in the top, Westlake High School boasts a student body of 2,825 students grades 9-12 with a student to teacher ratio of 14 to 1.

Pretty impressive student to teacher ratio with almost 3,000 students.

According to niche.com, Westlake has also has an equally impress %99 graduation rate.

Austin's Westlake High School also has an SAT average of 1275 and ACT average of 27.9 according to schools.texastribune.org.

