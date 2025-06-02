‘Trump Burger’ Opens Multiple Texas Locations

(KPEL) - If you didn't already know, there's a new burger chain currently spreading throughout Texas right now.

No, it's not Sliders, In-N-Out Burger, or The Habit Burger Grill.

It's Trump Burger, and it already has four locations throughout Texas and is poised to open more.

Texas Trump Burger Locations facebook.com/trumpburgerofbellville loading...

Texas Trump Burger Restaurants

According to foxbusiness.com, Trump Burger was started by Lebanese immigrant Roland Beainy with the first location being opened in 2020 in Bellville, Texas.

Since opening the fist location, the Trump Burger restaurant has now expanded to four cities throughout Texas, with it's latest location opening just a few weeks ago in Houston.

READ MORE: Lafayette, Louisiana Business 'Gulf of America' Seeing Huge Bump in Sales

Trump Burger operates in these 4 Texas cities -

Bellville: 233 S Front St, Bellville, Texas

Flatonia: 110 W N Main Street, Flatonia, Texas

Kemah: 409 Bradford Ave, Kemah, Texas

Houston: 3410 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, Texas

Trump Burger Kemah, Texas facebook.com/trumpburgerofbellville loading...

Trump Burger Menu

Obviously, Trump Burger is all about burgers.

They have different types of burgers and a chicken sandwich as well.

Taking a look at the menu, some of the options you'll find are -

Trump Burger - An 8oz patty with cheddar cheese and "Trump Sauce" served with fries and "Trump" branded on the bun.

Trump Tower - A 16 oz. Angus beef burger topped with four slices of American cheese and BBQ sauce.

First Lady Chicken Sandwich - Grilled chicken breast with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onion, teriyaki sauce, and mayo.

Harris Burger - a 1 oz. beef patty topped with "old tomato" and "the oldest buns available due to cheating and inflation,". The Harris Burger is priced at $50.99. Obviously this is just a joke and not really a real menu item, we think.

You'll also find other items like a BBQ Turkey Bacon Burger, Vegan Burger, Mushroom Swiss Burger, Crispy and Grilled Chicken Sandwiches, Salads, Fries, Homemade Onion Rings, a Kid's Menu, and more.

President-Elect Donald Trump Meets Prince William In Paris Ahead Of Notre-Dame Reopening Getty Images loading...

Is Trump Burger Any Good?

The menu at Trump Burger looks good, but how does it taste?

Well, it kind of depends on your politics.

Eater Houston food critic Brittany Britto Garley had this to say -

"If you are someone who voted for Trump and supports his administration’s many compromising decisions, this place is likely for you. However, for those who see Trump’s legacy differently — as a man who has deported innocent people; stoked division; subverted the Constitution; and acted against values that include equality, access, and opportunity — eating here feels like an endorsement of someone whose vitriolic rhetoric has harmed."

Have you eaten at Trump Burger?

Read more at foxbusiness.com.