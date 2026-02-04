Highlights

President Donald Trump endorsed Blake Miguez for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District seat on Wednesday night

Miguez switched from the U.S. Senate race to the House race after Julia Letlow entered the Senate campaign with Trump’s backing

The 5th District includes portions of Baton Rouge, Monroe, Bogalusa, and covers much of northeast and central Louisiana

Other GOP candidates include State Sen. Rick Edmonds, State Rep. Dixon McMakin, Board of Regents Chair Misti Cordell, and Larry Davis

Qualifying for the race ends February 13, with the Republican primary set for May 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — President Donald Trump backed State Sen. Blake Miguez for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District on Wednesday, one day after the New Iberia Republican switched from the U.S. Senate race to the House race for Rep. Julia Letlow’s seat.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Miguez will “work tirelessly to Champion our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Support our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump’s endorsement gives Miguez an edge in a crowded Republican field for the heavily GOP district.

What Louisiana Voters Need to Know About the Race

The 5th Congressional District got a major makeover in recent redistricting. The district runs from Monroe in northeast Louisiana down to parts of Baton Rouge, over to Bogalusa, and includes LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge and Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

The Advocate reports political analysts expect about 60,000 of the projected 87,000 GOP primary votes to come from East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Tangipahoa parishes.

Miguez lives in Erath in Iberia Parish, not in the district he’s running to represent. But congressional candidates don’t have to live in their districts. A Miguez campaign spokesperson said the senator has kept a residence in the 5th District since 1999 and ran a business in Baton Rouge for more than a decade.

Trump’s Endorsement Reshapes Congressional Race

Trump called Miguez a “MAGA Warrior” in his Wednesday night Truth Social post and wrapped up with: “Blake Miguez has my complete and total endorsement to be the next Representative from Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District -- HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!”

Miguez posted on X: “THANK YOU, President Trump for your ENDORSEMENT! Louisiana deserves true, America First representation in Washington to back the MAGA agenda.”

The endorsement comes after Trump backed Letlow in the U.S. Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who voted to convict Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial. Letlow announced her Senate campaign on January 20.

Who’s Running for Louisiana’s 5th District

The Republican field includes several experienced state lawmakers:

State Sen. Rick Edmonds (R-Baton Rouge), chair of the Senate Education Committee, who points to his 10 years in the legislature and friendship with House Speaker Mike Johnson

(R-Baton Rouge), chair of the Senate Education Committee, who points to his 10 years in the legislature and friendship with House Speaker Mike Johnson State Rep. Dixon McMakin (R-Baton Rouge), who entered the race January 28 and raised over $304,000 in just a few days

(R-Baton Rouge), who entered the race January 28 and raised over $304,000 in just a few days Misti Cordell , chair of the Louisiana Board of Regents

, chair of the Louisiana Board of Regents Larry Davis, member of the Republican Parish Executive Committee in Livingston Parish

Additional Republican candidates include Stewart Cathey Jr., Joshua Morott, Ray Smith, and Samuel Wyatt. Democrat Larry Foy is also running.

Former Rep. Garret Graves announced he will not seek the seat.

Timeline and Louisiana Opportunities

Candidate qualifying ends February 13. Louisiana’s new closed party primary system starts this year—only registered Republicans can vote in the GOP primary, though unaffiliated voters can participate too.

The Republican primary is May 16, with a runoff on June 27 if no candidate gets a majority. The general election is November 3, with a possible runoff on December 12.

Miguez brings serious money to the race. Louisiana Illuminator reports he raised $2.7 million for his U.S. Senate campaign as of December 31. He’s now moving those campaign resources to the House race.

What Happens Next for Louisiana’s 5th District

The Supreme Court could still shake up this race. Justices heard arguments last year over whether Louisiana should have drawn a second majority-Black district among the state’s six congressional seats. They approved the current boundaries in early 2024, but a future ruling could force new district lines.

Right now, the district heavily favors Republicans. The Cook Political Report rates the 5th District as R+18, making it the 45th most Republican district in the country.

State Sen. Julie Emerson (R-Carencro) dropped out of the Senate race on January 22 after Letlow’s entry. On Thursday, St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden also withdrew from the Senate race and endorsed Letlow.