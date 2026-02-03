LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — State Senator Blake Miguez is ending his bid for the U.S. Senate, but he's not done running.

Miguez confirmed to radio host Moon Griffon that he will be dropping out of the race for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy's seat. The move comes after President Donald Trump endorsed Letlow in a social media post in January, calling on her to run. Three days later, she entered the race.

The endorsement shook up the race, with State Representative Julie Emerson withdrawing from the contest last week.

READ MORE: Julie Emerson Exits Louisiana Senate Race

However, Miguez will now run for Letlow's seat in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, shaking up a race with numerous candidates looking to get to Washington D.C.

Miguez Trailing in Latest Poll, But Has Cash on Hand

In a recent poll from longtime New Orleans pollster Greg Rigamer, Letlow led the primary field with 27 percent. Cassidy came in second with 21 percent, followed by State Treasurer John Fleming with 14 percent. Miguez came in with 5 percent.

But despite trailing in the polls, Miguez has amassed quite a warchest for a legislator running for federal office. He has raised about $2.7 million in individual contributions, according to FEC filings. Overall, Miguez has about $3.6 million on hand.

Based on campaign disbursements from 2024, it takes around $1.5 million to run for a congressional seat in Louisiana. In 2024, Letlow spent $2,054,171 on her seat in a relatively uncontested race (she won with 63 percent of the vote).

Meaning $3.6 million is more than enough, though the race for that same district is a lot more contested.

A 3-Way Race for the Senate (Unofficially)

While there are more than three candidates in the race (qualifying is later this month), most polls show this as a three-way race between Cassidy, Letlow, and Fleming. Fleming's own polling shows him beating Cassidy in a head-to-head match-up. The poll from Rigamer has Letlow beating Cassidy head-on, as well.

Cassidy's own poll showed him leading in the primary but losing head-to-head against Letlow.

In response to the Trump endorsement and Letlow entering the race, the Cassidy-aligned PAC, Louisiana Freedom Fund, released an attack ad calling Letlow a "liberal" and comparing her to Nancy Pelosi and as having voting with the Biden administration while in office.

Letlow, in turn, called Cassidy a "NeverTrumper" and pointed to Trump's endorsement.

Qualifying Is Around the Corner

Miguez's move comes right before the qualifying period for these races. Candidates can qualify February 11-13, with the primary for federal races coming May 16.

Miguez's move from the race for Bill Cassidy's seat to the race for Letlow's seat will shake up both races. There was a noticeable base of support for Miguez that may translate well, especially in a largely rural district like Louisiana's 5th.