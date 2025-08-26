LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A war of words has erupted between an embattled Republican senator and Louisiana's most outspoken conservative radio host after a planned interview fell through amid accusations of grandstanding and "clout-chasing."

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy took to Facebook to fire back at Moon Griffon after the radio host publicly rejected a shortened interview format. In his post, Cassidy accused Griffon of "clout-chasing" and claimed it was Griffon's team that originally requested just 10 minutes.

"Moon Griffon, your team asked for 10 minutes and we worked it in while traveling Louisiana meeting with voters," Cassidy wrote on his official Facebook page. If clout-chasing me helps the ratings, don't cancel next time."

According to Griffon, Cassidy's office originally scheduled for an hour, but asked the host to reduce the appearance to just 10 minutes instead. Griffon announced on his show Monday that he declined the 10-minute segment and instead encouraged Cassidy's office to find a date that the Senator could be on for a full hour, and Griffon would accommodate.

The "Clout-Chasing" Accusation

The Facebook post marks a significant escalation in the ongoing feud between Louisiana's most controversial senator and one of the state's most influential conservative voices. By accusing Griffon of "clout-chasing," Cassidy is suggesting the radio host is using their conflict to boost his own profile and ratings rather than genuinely seeking substantive political dialogue.

The accusation also directly contradicts the timeline Griffon presented to his audience, with each side now claiming the other requested the shortened interview format.

Griffon vs. "Psycho" Bill

Griffon has been a frequent critic of Cassidy, whom he has dubbed "Psycho Bill" because of his voting record, which includes a controversial vote to convict Donald Trump in his post-presidency impeachment trial.

Cassidy stood by his vote at the time, though he doesn't comment on it much nowadays.

The Republican senator also supported key bipartisan initiatives during Joe Biden's presidency—initiatives that Griffon opposed. One of them was a piece of legislation that ultimately passed and was signed into law by then-President Biden, an infrastructure package Cassidy and other supporters said would bring major infrastructure projects to the state.

The other bipartisan initiative was a bipartisan immigration reform package that Trump came out against, encouraging Republicans to vote against it. Cassidy defended the bill, arguing that no one knew what was in it because it wasn't finished at the time. A released draft of the bill, however, confirmed Trump's complaints.

A Tough Re-election

Cassidy finds himself staring down a crowded primary field as several Republicans have announced a bid to challenge him in 2026.

The first major opponent to announce was State Treasurer John Fleming, a former Louisiana Congressman and Trump administration official. The second was State Senator Blake Miguez, who has been a rising star in conservative circles throughout the state, raising around $800,000 in just a couple of weeks after announcing. The third was Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, who chaired the Trump campaign in Louisiana.

Cassidy is hoping to use his support of Trump's second-term policies to win back skeptical conservative voters. He was the deciding vote to get Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. through committee and onto the floor of the Senate. Cassidy said at the time it came with assurances from the incoming Health and Human Services Secretary regarding vaccines.

Fighting Back Against Conservative Critics

The Facebook post represents a more aggressive approach from Cassidy toward his conservative critics as he faces a challenging primary election. Rather than avoiding confrontation, the senator appears willing to directly challenge the narratives being presented by influential conservative voices like Griffon.

The "clout-chasing" accusation suggests Cassidy views Griffon's criticism as opportunistic rather than principled, potentially signaling how he plans to frame attacks from conservative media figures throughout his re-election campaign.

Whether this confrontational approach helps or hurts Cassidy with Republican primary voters remains to be seen, but it marks a clear shift from his previous strategy of largely avoiding direct confrontations with conservative critics.