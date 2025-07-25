Highlights

Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta Joins Crowded Republican Field Challenging Bill Cassidy's Senate Seat

Louisiana utility regulator becomes fourth major GOP candidate to take on incumbent senator facing Trump loyalty questions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has picked up yet another conservative challenger ahead of his 2026 re-election bid.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta announced Friday he's entering the 2026 U.S. Senate race, becoming the fourth major Republican challenger to incumbent Cassidy as the GOP primary field continues expanding.

Skrmetta pledged to take his utility regulation experience to Washington, declaring he's "ready to take the battle to the Beltway" after years of consumer protection work on the PSC, according to his campaign statement.

Growing Republican Primary Field

Skrmetta joins an increasingly crowded Republican field that already includes State Treasurer John Fleming, who announced his candidacy in December, and State Sen. Blake Miguez of New Iberia, who entered the race in June.

READ MORE: Blake Miguez of New Iberia Joins Growing U.S. Senate Field

LSU Health Shreveport Chief Compliance Officer Sammy Wyatt has also declared his candidacy.

The PSC commissioner has served on the utility regulatory body since 2008 and chaired Louisiana's delegation at the 2024 Republican National Convention. His announcement emphasizes conservative priorities, including border security, military investment, and opposition to "Green New Deal whims."

Letlow Looms Large

Political observers are closely watching U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, who represents Louisiana's 5th Congressional District and hasn't ruled out a Senate bid.

Multiple sources told The Advocate that President Trump and Gov. Jeff Landry have discussed encouraging Letlow to challenge Cassidy, with many predicting a Trump endorsement could prompt her entry.

Letlow's potential candidacy represents perhaps the most significant threat to Cassidy, given her Trump connections and statewide profile as the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Louisiana.

Cassidy's Trump Problem

Cassidy faces substantial conservative opposition stemming from his 2021 vote to convict Trump in the former president's second impeachment trial. The Louisiana Republican Party censured Cassidy for that vote, and Trump has remained critical of the senator despite recent attempts at reconciliation.

The incumbent senator recently attended a White House celebration following passage of Trump's legislative package, but political analysts note the impeachment vote continues generating primary challenges from the right.

New Primary System Changes Dynamics

The 2026 race will mark Louisiana's first Senate election using closed party primaries since 2010, following Gov. Jeff Landry's successful push to eliminate the state's traditional "jungle primary" system for congressional races.

Under the new system, only registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters can participate in the GOP primary, potentially altering campaign strategies and voter turnout patterns. The change could benefit candidates who appeal strongly to the Republican base rather than crossover voters.

Democratic Field Still Developing

The Louisiana Democratic Party has not yet announced any candidates for the seat, though party officials suggest they're preparing for competitive races following recent Republican legislative victories they oppose.