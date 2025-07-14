Highlights

Speed cameras are banned everywhere except school zones and red lights, with Opelousas getting a pass

Schools can't serve foods with Red 40 and other artificial junk anymore

Food companies must put QR codes on products with banned-elsewhere ingredients

Ethics laws gutted, making it way harder to nail crooked politicians

Car insurance changes aimed at cutting your rates

New Louisiana Laws Taking Effect August 1, 2025

A comprehensive guide to legislation from the 2025 regular session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Here's something most folks may not know: According to Louisiana's Constitution, laws passed during the regular legislative session automatically take effect August 1 unless specified otherwise. The Louisiana Legislature's 2025 regular session ran from April 14 through June 12.

Governor Jeff Landry has signed 112 bills from this session, with additional legislation sent to his desk during final adjournment.

Speed Camera Restrictions

Implementation Details

Senate Bill 99 prohibits speed enforcement cameras statewide except in school zones and at red-light intersections. The legislation includes a specific exemption for municipalities with populations between 15,000 and 16,000 in parishes with 70,000 to 90,000 residents, which applies to Opelousas.

Legislative Background

The measure emerged from concerns about municipal camera programs and their administrative processes. Some communities reported issuing hundreds of citations within days of camera activation.

School Food Requirements

New Standards

Senate Bill 14 prohibits public schools and state-funded private schools from serving ultra-processed foods containing specific ingredients during breakfast and lunch programs:

Artificial dyes including Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Green 3

Chemical additives such as azodicarbonamide and butylated hydroxyanisole

Other specified ingredients listed in the legislation

Food Labeling Requirements

Food manufacturers selling products in Louisiana must include QR codes on packaging for products containing ingredients banned in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or United Kingdom. The codes direct consumers to warnings about these substances.

Restaurants and food service establishments using seed oils must provide customer notification through menus or signage.

Healthcare Provider Training

The law requires physicians, physician assistants, and advanced practice registered nurses in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics/gynecology to complete one hour of continuing education on nutrition and metabolic health every two years.

Auto Insurance Modifications

Tort Reform Elements

Multiple bills modify Louisiana's auto insurance landscape through various provisions:

Limits on damage recovery for uninsured drivers

Restrictions on jury review materials in accident cases

New fault determination standards

Required premium discounts for commercial vehicles using dashboard cameras

Insurance Commissioner Authority

House Bill 148 expands the insurance commissioner's authority to reject rate increases.

Ethics Law Changes

Procedural Modifications

House Bill 674 modifies the Louisiana Board of Ethics investigation process. The changes alter the timeline and procedures for bringing charges against public officials and employees.

The legislation maintains the board's one-year deadline for completing investigations while implementing new procedural requirements.

Education and Employment Updates

Retirement Plan Expansion

House Bill 24 expands the optional retirement plan to include technical college staff beginning July 1, 2025. Current technical college employees receive 180 days to opt into the defined contribution plan.

Academic Requirements

House Bill 372 establishes computer science as a high school graduation requirement. Additional legislation mandates anti-hazing education for higher education organizations.

Health and Safety Regulations

Controlled Substances

Kratom becomes a controlled substance in Louisiana. Possession of less than 20 grams carries a $100 fine, while possession of larger amounts faces jail time or fines up to $1,000. Distribution penalties range from one to five years imprisonment or fines up to $50,000.

Technology Regulations

House Bill 570 requires app stores to verify user ages. Users under 18 must link accounts to parent accounts that approve downloads.

Healthcare Coverage

House Bill 454 mandates Medicaid coverage for specified doula services.

Criminal Justice Modifications

Surveillance Restrictions

House Bill 100 prohibits bail bond agents from using cellular tracking devices.

Incarceration Standards

House Bill 457 establishes additional protections for incarcerated individuals regarding solitary confinement use.

Environmental Regulations

Wetlands Definition

Senate Bill 94 modifies the state's wetlands definition, excluding areas without surface water connections to rivers and lakes or areas surrounded by levees. This change affects permitting requirements for development activities.

Weather Modification

New legislation prohibits chemical dispersion for weather modification purposes.

Budget and Future Legislation

The Legislature approved a $51 billion state budget for fiscal year 2025-26, including $1.2 billion in infrastructure spending from the state's Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund.

Several major initiatives from the 2025 session require voter approval, including a constitutional amendment for permanent teacher pay increases through education trust fund elimination.

Effective Date Timeline

All legislation mentioned takes effect August 1, 2025, unless otherwise specified in individual bills. Some provisions, such as technical college retirement plan expansion, have different implementation dates.

Louisiana politics never stops being complicated, but at least now you know what's changing and when. Find complete bill texts and legislative history at legis.la.gov.