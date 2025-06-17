Highlights

State Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, officially launched his 2026 U.S. Senate campaign Tuesday, targeting incumbent Bill Cassidy's 2021 Trump impeachment vote

Miguez brands himself as "the MAGA choice" with a provocative campaign video featuring competitive shooting and direct criticism of Cassidy

The 7th-generation Louisianian joins State Treasurer John Fleming in challenging Cassidy for the Republican nomination

Louisiana's new closed primary system for 2026 could benefit conservative challengers in the Republican-only contest

Political experts say the three-way race increases chances for a runoff in the April 2026 primary election

Louisiana State Senator Blake Miguez Announces Challenge to Bill Cassidy for U.S. Senate

Louisiana conservative takes aim at incumbent senator with Trump-focused challenge

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, announced his candidacy Tuesday for U.S. Senate, with an opening salvo targeting Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy's vote to convict President Donald Trump during his 2021 impeachment trial.

The initial frames of a video announcing Miguez's run for office show Cassidy labeled as a "RINO" — Republican in Name Only — as he says, "I voted to convict President Trump." Then, Miguez appears and says, "I'm running for the U.S. Senate because Bill Cassidy sucks."

Blake Miguez's Background and Political Record

Miguez brings extensive Louisiana political experience to his Senate bid. According to the Louisiana Illuminator, Miguez has served in the Louisiana Senate since 2024. Before that, he served three terms in the state house. He won a special election against John Robert Bering on February 21, 2015, to succeed Simone B. Champagne, who resigned to become the chief administrative officer for the city of Youngsville in Lafayette Parish.

The New Iberia native represents Senate District 22 and has built a reputation as a staunch conservative advocate. According to his Wikipedia profile, Miguez is a competitive shooter, a grand master of the United States Practical Shooting Association.

Outside of politics, he has competed in the first season of the History Channel's marksmen competition, Top Shot. He is a graduate of Catholic High School of New Iberia, Louisiana State University, and Southern University Law School. Miguez resides in New Iberia, Louisiana. He is an Executive in the Oil & Gas industry and a corporate attorney licensed in the State of Louisiana.

Cassidy Responds to Primary Challenge

In response to Miguez's announcement on Tuesday, Cassidy defended his conservative bona fides and argued he has been an effective senator on issues important to Louisiana. "I supported the president 90% of the time in his first term, which is among the top of all Republican senators," he said. "He's got two cabinet secretaries that he would not have unless I hadn't gotten them approved."

Cassidy continued: "It won't be the last attack ad, that's all I can say. The more the merrier."

According to Cassidy spokeswoman Ashley Bosch, "Senator Cassidy is a proven conservative fighting alongside President Trump to secure our southern border, unleash American energy, and put America First. Senator Cassidy is fighting to protect our values and delivering real results for Louisiana."

Growing Republican Primary Field

Miguez joins an increasingly crowded Republican primary field challenging the two-term incumbent. According to the Louisiana Illuminator, Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming, also a Republican, in December announced his run for the seat — also by highlighting Cassidy's impeachment vote, which he called "a huge mistake."

"I think that makes him ineligible for reelection in a state that's very, very supportive of President Trump," Fleming said.

John Fleming (Flickr.com photo) John Fleming (Flickr.com photo) loading...

Fleming on Tuesday touted his own MAGA credentials, noting that he was a founding member of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus as a member of Congress, was appointed to three different positions in the first Trump administration and won the president's endorsement when he ran for treasurer. "I was part of the development of MAGA," Fleming said.

Sammy Wyatt, chief compliance and investigation officer at LSU Health Shreveport, has also announced a bid for Cassidy's seat. Congressman Clay Higgins considered a run for the seat, but ultimately decided against it.

New Primary System Creates Different Electoral Dynamics

The 2026 Senate race will operate under Louisiana's newly implemented closed primary system, potentially favoring conservative challengers. According to the Associated Press, Louisiana last year decided to end so-called jungle primary races — when all candidates compete against each other on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation — and instituted closed party primary races for several major elections, including U.S. Senate.

The April election will be the first that sees the 2024 changes implemented. Under the new rules, voters registered as Republican must vote in the Republican Party primary, and voters registered as Democrat must vote in the Democratic Party primary.

Unaffiliated voters who register as "no party," however, can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary.

Political Analysis and Race Dynamics

Miguez's candidacy has been rumored for months. While his announcement isn't a surprise, it does throw the race "into a complete tizzy," said Pearson Cross, a professor of Louisiana and American politics at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, in an interview with The Advocate.

That's due to the "vastly" increased chances for a runoff in April's closed party primary race, he said.

But any outcome is far from certain. "I think at this moment, all three candidates have a shot at winning this race depending on their fundraising," Cross said.

He elaborated: Cassidy, the incumbent, has amassed a significant war chest, Fleming has name recognition around Louisiana and the capacity to fund his own campaign should he choose, and Miguez "is making a name for himself in conservative circles in Louisiana."

Despite efforts to use Cassidy's impeachment vote against him, Cross said the incumbent still stands a chance. "I think it's too early to discount a two-term senator with a sizable war chest, even if it is a closed primary."