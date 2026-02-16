LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — With a new special election called to replace an outgoing state representative, candidates are making preparations to enter.

Scott City Councilman Doyle Boudreaux has entered the race to represent Louisiana House District 39, positioning himself as the steady, experienced hand to continue the district's conservative trajectory after longtime Representative Julie Emerson's departure to become Governor Jeff Landry's chief of staff.

Get our free mobile app

What Lafayette Parish Voters Need to Know

According to Boudreaux's campaign, the Scott native spent a quarter-century in the fire service, including leadership positions in hazardous materials emergency response. He also served 16 years as vice president of the Firefighters Association, where he represented firefighters during legislative sessions in Baton Rouge.

Those years navigating the Capitol shaped his understanding of how government works and how decisions made in committee rooms impact communities back home.

"I understand how government works, and as a local business owner, I also understand life outside of government," Boudreaux said in his announcement. "My goal is simple: do the job well, focus on the basics, and make decisions that help families and communities here at home."

Building on District 39's Foundation

The seat opened after Emerson left the House to join the Landry administration. She had chaired the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and led the governor's major tax overhaul through the Legislature last year. That package reduced income tax rates while raising the state sales tax for five years.

Boudreaux emphasized his intent to build on the progress District 39 has experienced under Emerson's leadership. He pointed to practical improvements residents can see in their daily lives: better roads and drainage, safer neighborhoods, and policies that help small businesses and families build futures in Louisiana.

The district includes Carencro, Scott, Ossun, and portions of southern St. Landry Parish. Emerson won reelection in 2023 for a term running through 2028, meaning whoever wins the special election will serve the remainder of that term.

From Fire Service to City Hall to Baton Rouge

Boudreaux graduated from Carencro High School and is currently enrolled at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he'll complete executive studies in management and public policy in 2026. He serves as an elected Scott City Councilman and previously worked in government affairs, helping advance infrastructure, drainage, and economic development projects across Lafayette Parish.

His business experience includes running several small businesses in the machine fabrication and truck and logistics industries.

"I have served in roles where decisions matter and where people depend on systems to work when they need them most," he said. "I am running to keep District 39 moving forward and to ensure our communities remain safe, prepared, and positioned for growth."

Campaign Priorities and Personal Values

Boudreaux's campaign will focus on strengthening infrastructure and drainage, supporting job growth and local economic opportunity, and keeping communities safe. He described his approach as focused on doing the job well and making practical decisions that benefit families.

He also shared how his personal story shaped his values. Boudreaux is pro-life and was adopted, an experience he said gave him deep appreciation for family, opportunity, and standing up for those who cannot speak for themselves. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and played little league sports in the community he now seeks to represent in Baton Rouge.

Timeline and What Comes Next for District 39

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, qualifying for the District 39 special election opens February 25 and runs through February 27. Candidates must qualify with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court during that three-day window.

The primary election is scheduled for May 16, with a runoff on June 27 if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. The district will not have representation during the regular legislative session that begins in April, though Emerson has said she'll continue helping constituents who need assistance during the transition.

Republicans still hold more than two-thirds of seats in both the House and Senate even with Emerson's departure to the executive branch.