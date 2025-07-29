Highlights

The Independent Party will officially cease to exist in Louisiana on August 1, 2025, as the state transitions to closed party primaries for federal and select state races

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana voters registered as Independent are getting reclassified whether they like it or not. Secretary of State Nancy Landry announced the Independent Party will officially cease to exist as a recognized political party in Louisiana on August 1, 2025.

The change is a major change in how Louisiana runs elections for key offices. The move affects roughly 150,000 Louisiana voters who thought they were registering as unaffiliated when they checked "Independent" on their voter registration forms.

Louisiana's Closed Primary System Forces the Change

The Independent Party is getting axed because Louisiana is switching from its "jungle primary" system to closed party primaries for specific races. The Louisiana Legislature passed Act 84 during the 2025 Regular Session to prepare for closed primaries in U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Louisiana Supreme Court, Public Service Commission, and Board of Elementary & Secondary Education contests.

Starting in 2026, only voters registered as Democrat, Republican, or "No Party" can participate in closed primaries. Under the old jungle primary system, all candidates from all parties appeared on the same ballot, and any voter could vote for any candidate regardless of their own party registration.

Secretary of State spokesperson Joel Watson explained how voting will work: "If you're a Democrat then you can only vote in the Democratic Party primary, if you're a Republican you can only vote in the Republican primary. But if you're No Party you can choose to vote in either party primary, not both, but one."

The closed primary system only applies to six types of elections: U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Louisiana Supreme Court, Public Service Commission, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and presidential races. All other Louisiana elections, including the governor, will keep using the jungle primary format.

Why Lawmakers Killed the Independent Party

Getting rid of the Independent Party wasn't controversial in the Legislature. House Bill 420 passed unanimously in the Senate and passed in the House with only two "no" votes, one from each major party. Rep. Beth Billings, R-Destrehan, sponsored the bill.

Here's the problem: most voters who selected independent on their voter registration thought they were registering as unaffiliated with any political party. But since 2014, the independent party has been a recognized political party in Louisiana. That would have locked them out of closed primaries.

The confusion goes back years. Louisiana didn't allow an official Independent Party until 2015, after legislators ended that prohibition in 2014. Before then, Louisiana law actually banned political parties from using the term "Independent" or "Independent Party." Lawmakers are bringing back that restriction.

State officials knew leaving 150,000 voters locked out of major elections would be a mess. "Rather than 150,000 Louisianians not being able to vote, I think it's only fair that we just go ahead and support this bill," Rep. Jeremy LaCorte, R-Mandeville, said during legislative debate.

What Happens to Independent Voters

Louisiana's roughly 150,000 Independent voters aren't losing their voting rights. They're getting a new label. Voters currently registered as Independent will automatically have their party affiliation changed to "No Party" in the state's voter registration system.

The "No Party" designation actually gives more voting flexibility than being a registered Independent under the closed primary system. No Party voters can choose to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primary for any given election, though they have to stick with that choice through any runoff elections.

Affected voters will get mail notices, including an updated voter information card. The Secretary of State's office committed to notifying all 150,000 affected voters about the change before the 2026 elections begin.

The change also creates a formal way for recognized political parties to voluntarily dissolve themselves if they want to in the future.

Louisiana's Voter Registration Numbers

The Independent Party represented a decent chunk but still a minority of Louisiana's electorate. Records from the Secretary of State show about 2.98 million people have registered to vote in Louisiana as of July 1. While most voters are either Republican or Democratic, over 834,000 are listed with another party, with about 150,000 registered with the Independent Party.

The state currently has roughly 1.05 million registered Republicans, 1.1 million registered Democrats, 657,000 "No Party" voters, about 15,000 Libertarian Party members, and 2,800 Green Party members. After August 1, the "No Party" category will jump to over 800,000 voters.

This reshuffling shows Louisiana's move away from its unique jungle primary system—which could put two candidates from the same party against each other in a runoff—toward a more standard closed primary model for federal and select state offices.

Checking Your Voter Registration

Louisiana voters can check their current registration status and any changes through the Secretary of State's GeauxVote website or the free GeauxVote mobile app. The state wants all voters to verify their registration information before the 2026 election cycle starts.

Voters who want to change their party affiliation to Democrat or Republican rather than stay as "No Party" can update their registration through the same GeauxVote system or by submitting a new voter registration application.

The closed primary system is Louisiana's biggest election reform in decades. It changes how candidates reach voters and how voters engage with the political process for key federal and state offices.