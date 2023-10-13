Louisiana Elections 2023 – Who is Running for BESE, Senate, and State Representative in Acadiana?
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Election Day across Louisiana is upon us as voters will make their choices for various positions.
In Acadiana, people will be voting for BESE members, state Senate, and state Representative races on October 14th.
BESE District 7 (Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry, Vermilion)
Republicans
- Cathy S. Banks
- Kevin M. Berken
- Erick Knezek
BESE District 8 (Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)
Democrats
- Preston Castille
- Dolores "DeeDee" Cormier-Zenon
State Senator 21st Senatorial District (Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary)
Republicans
- Robert Allain
- Henry "Bo" LaGrange
- Stephen Swiber
State Senator 22nd Senatorial District (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin)
Republicans
- Hugh Andre
- Blake Miguez
Independent
- Dexter T. Lathan
- Melinda Narcisse "Mel" Mitchell
- Phanat "PX" Xanamane
State Senator 25th Senatorial District (Acadia)
Republican
- Mark Abraham
Democrat
- Joshua "Josh" Lewis
State Representative 28th Representative District (St. Landry)
Republican
- Daryl Deshotel
Democrat
- Ramondo "Ramram" Ramos
State Representative 31st Representative District (Lafayette, Vermilion)
Republicans
- Jonathan Goudeau I
- Troy Hebert
State Representative 39th Representative District (Lafayette)
Republican
- Julie Emerson
Democrat
- Mckinley James Jr.
State Representative 40th Representative District (St. Landry)
Democrats
- Allen Guillory
- Dustin Miller
State Representative 42nd Representative District (Acadia, Lafayette)
Republicans
- Chance Henry
- Douglas J. "Doug" LaCombe
State Representative 43rd Representative District (Lafayette)
Republican
- "Josh" Carlson
Democrat
- Ludwig Gelobter
State Representative 44th Representative District (Lafayette)
Democrats
- Tehmi Chassion
- Patrick "Pat" Lewis
- Ravis K. Martinez
State Representative 45th Representative District (Lafayette)
Republican
- Brach Myers
Democrat
- Paul "Scott" LeBleu
No Party
- Jupiter Leblanc
State Representative 48th Representative District (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin)
Republican
- "Beau" Beaullieu
Democrat
- David Levy
State Representative 49th Representative District (Iberia, Lafayette, Vermilion)
Republicans
- Sanders "Sandy" Derise
- David Eaton
- Jacob Landry
State Representative 50th Representative District (St. Martin, St. Mary)
Republican
- Vincent St. Blanc III
Democrat
- Gloria R. Robertson
District Judge 15th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. L (Lafayette)
Republicans
- Cynthia Simon Spadoni
- David Way
District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. C (St. Landry)
Democrats
- Jarvis J. Claiborne
- Charles Cravins
- Scherri N. Guidry