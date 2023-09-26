Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) -- Still considering which Lafayette Mayor-President candidate will get your vote? You've got at least two opportunities to hear their plans for Lafayette and Lafayette Parish before you head to the polls to cast your ballot early or on election day, October 14. Remember, early voting starts Saturday!

IN-PERSON FORUM

One Acadiana has partnered with KLFY to host a forum at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in downtown Lafayette. The Jeopardy-style discussion will involve candidates choosing mystery questions from a board. The categories have been shared with them, but not the questions. KLFY Anchor Darla Montgomery will moderate.

The public is invited to attend the free event; however, registration is required because seating is limited. KLFY will also stream the forum live.

LAFAYETTE MAYOR-PRESIDENT CANDIDATES JOIN TRACY & BRANDON

Each of the three candidates will be featured live on Acadiana's Morning News on Newstalk 96.5 KPEL Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning at 8:00. You can listen live on the KPEL app, online or, on the radio.

Get our free mobile app

Jan Swift will be joining us Wednesday, Monique Boulet on Thursday, and Josh Guillory on Friday.

We've provided each of them with three questions:

Crime is plaguing Acadiana and the country, and law enforcement agencies are facing a shortage of officers to help mitigate the problem. What solutions would you consider to help decrease crime and fill open headcount at the police department? LUS Fiber is expanding outside the city and parish limits. Can they financially support the expansion without taxing Lafayette residents or increasing rates to pay for it? Why or why not? Which area of the parish is the most underserved and how would you improve it?

The candidates can use any remaining time in the hour to address issues important to them and explain why you should vote for them.

If you miss any of the KPEL discussions, look for all three to be posted on the KPEL News app and at kpel965.com Friday afternoon.