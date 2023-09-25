The lengthy October 14 election ballot could take a while for you to complete, but you have limited time In Louisiana to make those decisions. It's vital that you are aware of the candidates and initiatives you will see when you walk into the booth. Louisiana voters are limited to six minutes to cast your vote, and the sheer number of choices you'll see may be daunting if you don't know what to expect.

I've been voting for more than 30 years and, early on, I remember being surprised and sometimes disappointed when I wasn't able to vote in a particular race or for a particular candidate. The sea of political signs flooding the side of the road becomes white noise, especially at the most popular intersections.

You'll find a plethora of information online about what races are happening during which elections. Do you know which school board, city council, representative, BESE, and exact-location-specific races will be on your ballot? Will tax decisions or local initiatives will you need to approve or vote against? You can be sure if you visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website and find out.

That's easier said than done.

To be fair, the number of details the office needs to share is astounding: how to register, where to register, how to qualify, dates, laws, precinct numbers, sample ballots. The list goes on and on. For the average voter, finding the exact information you need involves clicking and searching and searching some more. Frankly, no one would blame you for just giving up.

That's where we come in! To make the process easier, you'll find the button below takes you where you need to go to find the ballot you'll see when you step into the voting booth.

Early voting begins in Louisiana on Saturday, September 30, and continues each day (except Sunday) through Saturday, October 7. Registered voters can cast their ballots at their parish Registrar of Voters office from 8:30 am until 6 pm. Remember, voters from every single parish in the state heads to the polls for this election.

Please take the time to review it so that you can make an informed choice. Each elected position is important because the people who win will make govern our future, at least for the next four years. If we want improvements or changes in the taxes we pay and the laws that affect us, we need to make wise, educated decisions.

No excuses: You have no right to complain if you didn't vote 5 common excuses as to why someone might not vote, and why those reasons are invalid.