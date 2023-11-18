Louisiana BESE Run-off Results for November 18, 2023

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The November 18 election cycle has finally come to an end in Louisiana. Below is a list of the two Board of Elementary and Secondary Education results.

There are two BESE runoffs in the state this go-round. Lafayette Parish is part of District 7, a district that has been going through a bitter run-off as both sides have gone deeply negative. The two contestants in that race are Kevin Berken and Erick Knezek.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: BESE Website Credit: BESE Website loading...

Below are the results for the two BESE seats.

BESE -- District 7

Early & Absentee Reporting - 8 of 8 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 400 of 414 precincts Votes



Kevin M. Berken (REP): 53% (49,213)

Erick Knezek (REP): 47% (43,760)

BESE -- District 4

Early & Absentee Reporting - 11 of 11 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 587 of 603 precincts Votes



Stacey Melerine (REP): 63% (54,918)

Emma Shepard (DEM): 37% (33,798)