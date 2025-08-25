LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A highly anticipated meeting between an outspoken radio host and an embattled Republican lawmaker has hit a snag after the senator's office attempted to drastically reduce the agreed-upon interview time.

Conservative radio host Moon Griffon announced Monday that U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy's office originally scheduled for a full hour, but then asked to reduce the appearance to just 10 minutes instead. Griffon declined the shortened segment and told his audience he encouraged Cassidy's office to find a date when the senator could commit to the full hour as originally planned.

Get our free mobile app

Griffon vs. "Psycho" Bill

Griffon has been a frequent critic of Cassidy, whom he has dubbed "Psycho Bill" because of his voting record, which includes a controversial vote to convict Donald Trump in his post-presidency impeachment trial.

Cassidy stood by his vote at the time, though he doesn't comment on it much nowadays.

The Republican senator also supported key bipartisan initiatives during Joe Biden's presidency—initiatives that Griffon opposed. One of them was a piece of legislation that ultimately passed and was signed into law by then-President Biden, an infrastructure package Cassidy and other supporters said would bring major infrastructure projects to the state.

Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images loading...

The other bipartisan initiative was a bipartisan immigration reform package that Trump came out against, encouraging Republicans to vote against it. Cassidy defended the bill, arguing that no one knew what was in it because it wasn't finished at the time. A released draft of the bill, however, confirmed Trump's complaints.

A Tough Re-election

Cassidy finds himself staring down a crowded primary field as several Republicans have announced a bid to challenge him in 2026.

The first major opponent to announce was State Treasurer John Fleming, a former Louisiana Congressman and Trump administration official. The second was State Senator Blake Miguez, who has been a rising star in conservative circles throughout the state, raising around $800,000 in just a couple of weeks after announcing. The third was Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, who chaired the Trump campaign in Louisiana.

Cassidy is hoping to use his support of Trump's second-term policies to win back skeptical conservative voters. He was the deciding vote to get Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. through committee and onto the floor of the Senate. Cassidy said at the time it came with assurances from the incoming Health and Human Services Secretary regarding vaccines.

Insisting on In-Person

Griffon has maintained that he would always allow Cassidy to come on the show, but he wanted him in the studio rather than over the phone and for the full hour rather than a brief appearance. The conservative host's rejection of the 10-minute counteroffer signals his unwillingness to compromise on what he sees as adequate time to address the senator's record with Louisiana voters.

The ball is now back in Cassidy's court to schedule a full hour appearance if he wants to face his most vocal critic directly.